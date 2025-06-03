Controversial South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller Remarries After Wife’s Shocking Death

One year after his estranged wife, Mica Miller, died by suicide, controversial South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller remarries.

Videos by Suggest

In a video posted on TikTok, Miller is seen marrying his new wife, Suzie Skinny, during a beach ceremony in Myrtle Beach on Sunday. According to freelance journalist Robbie Harvey, a small group of guests attended the event. None of their children were in attendance for the special occasion.

Harvey further reported that there were several armed bodyguards at the ceremony as well. The wedding occurred just as the FBI continued its investigation into Mica’s death.

Miller was arrested this past fall on an assault charge following an FBI raid at his Myrtle Beach residence. He allegedly had a physical encounter with a protester outside his church. Law enforcement stated Miller “got into the victim’s face” and then “began recording her before tapping the person’s cap and walking away.”

Miller’s lawyer, Russell Long, released a statement following the assault charge incident.

“Enough’s enough,” Long stated. “The city of Myrtle Beach has failed this guy and his churchgoers. They’ve allowed these people to kill this church, and they’re allowing these people to stalk and harass John-Paul Miller. And arresting him just gives them more bait, right? It gives them more purpose. They’re not going to stop.”

John-Paul Miller’s Bride Experienced a Similar Tragedy in 2021

Suzie herself has also experienced a similar tragedy. Four years before marrying John-Paul, Suzie’s husband, Chris, died by suicide.

According to the New York Post, the quadriplegic veteran was found in a swimming pool on Labor Day 2021. Chris’ first wife, Alison Williams, said his death occurred days after he “confronted” Miller about an affair he was allegedly having with Suzie.

“Just two weeks prior to this incident, Suzie’s husband had confronted JP and asked him to leave his wife and children alone,” Wilson stated in an affidavit last year. “It is chilling to know that the spouses of both Suzie and JP are now dead, from tragic events.”

The coroner’s office reopened the investigation into Chris Skinner’s death earlier this year. However, the reason behind reopening the investigation remains unknown.

Miller has continuously denied being involved in his wife’s death. Her family previously accused him of keeping her off her medication.

Along with the investigation into Mica’s death, John-Paul is facing two sexual assault lawsuits. Both were filed against him by anonymous accusers who alleged he abused them in the past. He has also denied all allegations made in the lawsuits and has launched a countersuit for defamation against one of the alleged victims.