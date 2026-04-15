Constance Wu and Ryan Kattner’s Relationship Timeline, Explained

Constance Wu and Ryan Kattner have built a long-term relationship largely outside the spotlight, choosing privacy even as Wu’s acting career has kept her in the public eye.

Videos by Suggest

Wu and Kattner reportedly began dating in the mid-2010s. Kattner, who performs under the stage name Honus Honus as part of the band Man Man, comes from a creative background that differs from Wu’s work in Hollywood but complements her artistic pursuits.

The couple kept their relationship mostly private in its early years. Wu, known for roles in projects like Crazy Rich Asians and the TV series Fresh Off the Boat, rarely discussed her personal life publicly during this period. Kattner similarly maintained a low profile outside of his music career.

In 2020, They Had Their First Child Together

In 2020, reports confirmed that Wu and Kattner had welcomed their first child, a daughter. Wu later spoke about becoming a mother and how it influenced her decision to step back temporarily from acting. She described the experience as life-changing and emphasized her focus on family during that time.

The couple expanded their family again in 2023, when Wu revealed she had given birth to their second child. She shared the news publicly, marking one of the few times she offered insight into her personal life. Even then, she kept details limited, consistent with the couple’s preference for privacy.

Throughout their relationship, Wu and Kattner have made only occasional public appearances together. They have supported each other’s work but avoided frequent red carpet outings or extensive media coverage as a pair. This approach has helped them maintain a sense of normalcy despite Wu’s high-profile career.

Wu has occasionally acknowledged Kattner’s support, particularly during challenging periods, including her time away from acting and her return to public life. While she has not extensively detailed their relationship, her comments suggest a stable and supportive partnership.

Their story stands out in an industry often defined by transparency (I mean, just look at Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo), highlighting their efforts to keep personal matters largely out of the public domain.