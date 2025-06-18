Comedian Speaks Out After Ending 10-Year Relationship

Comedian and Mindy Project star Fortune Feimster is speaking out about her divorce after four years of marriage.

At the Season 2 premiere of FUBAR at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on June 11, the comedian opened up about how she’s coping with her divorce from estranged wife, Jacquelyn “Jax” Smith.

“I’m all right. It’s life. These things happen and [I’m] just looking towards a new chapter and throwing myself into work and trying to make people laugh,” she told PEOPLE last week. “That’s where I get joy.”

Fortune Feimster and wife Jacquelyn Smith circa 2016. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Fortune made her television debut in 2010 as a contestant on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. She later gained popularity for her role as Colette on The Mindy Project and has also appeared in the reboot of The L Word and The L Word: Generation Q.

The Comedian and Her Ex-Wife Made Their Divorce Instagram Official Earlier This Month

Earlier this month, the couple jointly announced their split on Feimster’s Instagram.

“Together, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” the comedian began. “We’ve been separated for a little bit, both of us dealing with tough health situations in our families, so it wasn’t something we were ready to talk about.”

“While we are sad to see this chapter of our lives come to a close, we wish each other nothing but the best as we move forward,” she continued. “We’ve had 10 years together, and there’s so much to celebrate about that and so much we will look back on fondly. Out of respect to each other and our families, we ask for privacy as we navigate this challenging time in both of our lives.”

Alongside the post, the caption read: “From Jax and me.”

According to PEOPLE, Feimster and Smith first met at a Chicago Pride event in June 2015. They tied the knot in October 2020. The couple has no children.

Meanwhile, the comedian shared in a May 18 Instagram post that her mom has been diagnosed with Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (ICC), a type of bile duct cancer. Doctors discovered a mass on her liver “the size of a small orange.” Feimster explained that her mom is at stage 2 and will start chemotherapy and immunotherapy “soon,” though the cancer is not curable.

“People have been really lovely, and especially about my mom and wishing her well,” she told PEOPLE. “They’re sending her cards every day. It’s just a lot of people showing up for me in a really amazing way.”

“People want the best for you, and I want the best for people and, yeah, it means a lot,” she added.