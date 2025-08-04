Comedian Reveals He Is Now the ‘Legal Guardian’ of Famously Haunted Annabelle Doll

Less than a month after Most Haunted Places investigator Dan Rivera passed away “unexpectedly” while touring the Annabelle, famed comedian Matt Rife reveals he’s now the “legal guardian” of the alleged haunted doll.

Videos by Suggest

The comedian took to his TikTok alongside friend and YouTube creator Elton Castee to reveal that he “officially purchased” the home and museum of Ed and Lorraine Warren. The sale included the paranormal investigator’s entire haunted collection, and yes, that means the comedian is now the owner of the Annabelle doll.

“This might be the most important and prominent piece of paranormal history in the world,” Rife said. “Ed and Lorraine Warren are who took demonology and ghost hunting, and paranormal investing and made it mainstream.”

He then noted, “I know a lot of you guys don’t know [what] any of this means whatsoever, but if you follow ghost stuff, this is about as big as it gets.”

The Comedian Doesn’t Have Permanent Ownership of the Annebelle Doll, Other Warren Paranormal Property

The comedian also pointed out that he and Castee are now the “legal guardians and caretakers” of the Warrens’ home, the museum, and approximately 750 artifacts. However, he noted neither of them has permanent ownership.

“I must go on record and say we do not legally own the items,” Rife noted. “But we are the legal guardians and caretakers of the items for at least the next five years.”

Rife’s rep further confirmed that the purchase was “legit.”

The comedian went on to share that he has big plans for the Warrens’ Occult Museum. It previously closed in 2019 due to a zoning violation.

“This is the most random hobby ever,” he admitted. “But it’s so f–ing cool, man. I should probably collect stamps or something – might be a little safer.”

Rife then added that he and Castee have been in the presence of Annabelle. He also shared a photo of the pair with the infamous doll. The artifact was previously described as “demonically possessed.”

Rivera passed away last month while touring with Annebelle in Gettysburg. Ghostly Images of Gettysburg, which hosted the “Devils on the Run Tour” that Rivera was part of, provided a statement to PEOPLE about Rivera’s passing.

“Ghostly Images of Gettysburg was honored to host the nationally renowned ‘Devils on the Run’ tour this past weekend,” the statement reads. “Featuring a legendary artifact and prestigious investigators from the New England Society for Psychic Research. During their visit, the team experienced a profound loss with the unexpected passing of Dan Rivera, NESPR’s lead investigator. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations.”