Comedian Hospitalized for Cerebral Hemorrhage

South Korean comedian Lee Jin-ho has been hospitalized after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage, prompting concern across the entertainment industry and among fans.

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Lee collapsed on April 1, 2026, after experiencing symptoms linked to a sudden brain hemorrhage. Medical staff rushed him to a hospital in Seoul. There, doctors admitted him for emergency treatment. They later transferred him to the intensive care unit due to the severity of his condition.

His agency, SM Culture & Contents, confirmed the incident in an official statement. They wrote, “Mr. Lee was hospitalized on the afternoon of April 1st due to a sudden cerebral hemorrhage and is currently focusing on treatment while recovering consciousness.”

Reports indicate that the situation initially raised serious concern because of the sudden nature of the collapse. A close acquaintance alerted emergency services after losing contact with Lee during a phone call.

Medical teams have continued to monitor Lee’s condition closely as he undergoes treatment. Updates from his agency suggest gradual improvement, with the comedian now conscious and concentrating on rehabilitation under medical supervision.

Lee Jin-Ho Faces Cerebral Hemorrhage After A Challenging Year

Lee, who debuted in 2005, built his career through appearances on popular South Korean comedy and variety programs, including Comedy Big League and Knowing Bros. His work has made him a recognizable figure in Korean entertainment, contributing to the strong public reaction following news of his hospitalization.

The health crisis arrives during a challenging period in Lee’s career. He stepped back from public activities after controversies involving illegal gambling allegations and a drunk driving case surfaced in recent years.

Fellow entertainers have expressed concern and support. Comedian Lee Yong-jin reportedly visited the hospital shortly after learning about the incident.

Lee’s agency has asked the public for understanding and support as he focuses on recovery. The company has stated that his health remains the top priority. Signaling that any return to professional activities will depend entirely on his condition and progress.