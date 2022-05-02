This Brush-On Sunscreen Also Doubles As A Sheer Foundation, And It’s All I’m Using This Summer

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Summertime is great for a lot of things, but not for skincare. High temps and powerful UV rays disaffect the skin from the inside out. Not only do sweat and exposure to the elements cause our makeup to smear, fade, and run, but more outdoor time can lead to increased risk from the sun’s harmful rays.

Sunscreen might effectively protect against UV rays, but it’s often comedogenic, clogging pores and oversaturating the skin. Some formulas can also leave skin feeling greasy and looking shiny. Meanwhile, our winter foundations can feel heavy and look streaky under a base of sunscreen and sweat.

So, I went on the hunt for a multitasking product that could perfect and protect my skin while feeling light and breathable. I didn’t want to sacrifice protection with low SPF moisturizers or foundations, while I also didn’t want to go completely bare face while out and about.

I wasn’t entirely unconvinced that I was looking for a magical makeup unicorn. But lo and behold, in my search for the perfect combination of sun protection and cosmetic coverage, I found Colorescience.

My Summertime Skincare’s Changed Forever

Colorescience’s Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Brush-On Shield SPF 50 was the holy grail product I was looking for, and I’m happy to report my skincare game will never be the same again. This revolutionary product checked all of my boxes (and then some).

This wasn’t easy to do, either—my list of requirements was long. First on my list of must-have qualities was easy application. I know my way around a makeup brush, but I don’t have the extra time for lengthy, complicated applications. Luckily, the Sunforgettable® Brush-On Shield SPF 50 is truly an all-in-one product.

Both the product and the applicator are included in one handy, portable tool. I can pop it into any of my go-to summer bags, from my everyday crossbody to beach totes to on-the-go wristlets. Simply tap, flick, swipe, and you’re done. Box one: check.

My next requirement involved the formula itself. I have sensitive skin that reacts negatively to harsh, comedogenic products. The Sunforgettable® Brush-On Shield is hypoallergenic, paraben- and sulfate-free, fragrance-free, and cruelty-free. In other words, it’s gentle enough for my overly dramatic skin. Box two: check.

Cosmetic And Protective Power Combined

In addition to high-quality formulas and ease of use, I wanted a product that was equally effective as a foundation and sunscreen. (This was arguably my most challenging requirement.) Colorescience passed this test with flying colors, too.

The Sunforgettable® Brush-On Shield SPF 50 comes in four blendable shades: fair, medium, tan, and deep. My go-to color ranges from medium to tan, depending on the time of year. Each shade provides ample coverage, evening the complexion and hiding imperfections.

This 100% all-mineral formula also contains EnviroScreen Technology to protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays, pollution, blue (HEV) light, and infrared radiation. Colorescience’s potent blend of iron oxides, antioxidants, and moisturizing hyaluronic acid powder beautifies and protects the skin.

In fact, Colorescience makes your skin look so good that you might not even feel you need cosmetic coverage at all. And when those good-skin days come around, Colorescience (still) has you covered.

I Found My Perfect Coverage

I recently took a trip to the Southeast coast, and my Colorescience brush was the first thing I packed in my carry-on. Thanks to its convenient powder formula, not only did I have no trouble getting through airport security. But I also didn’t have to worry about fitting my Brush-On Shield in a tiny quart bag for liquids.

I applied my Total Protection™ Brush-On Shield every morning before tossing it in my tote for reapplication throughout the day. The product felt featherlight while still providing enough coverage to even my skin tone. I reapplied in seconds while en route to the beach, at midday poolside, and even while waiting for dinner.

The Sunforgettable® Brush-On Shield SPF 50‘s all-in-one technology made application a breeze—no extra tools, counter space, or even mirrors required. I used Medium, as my Midwestern skin still hasn’t gotten its “sun-kissed glow” yet. While my shoulders and legs were getting redder, my face stayed hydrated, happy, and noticeably un-burnt.

Add Even More Dimension To Your Coverage

Colorescience offers variations of their award-winning brush-on sunscreen, and two new iterations have me very excited: Bronze and Glow.

Until my skin gets used to the midsummer sun, my skin stays pretty fair and susceptible to burns. Luckily, Colorescience’s Bronze Brush is great for adding natural, sun-kissed warmth without appearing orange or heavy. I apply it all over when I’m looking for a naturally warm glow. Alternatively, I’ll also use it just under my cheekbones as a contour to add dimension.

On the other hand, Glow’s light-reflecting formula adds a lit-from-within luminescence to the skin. Similar to the Bronze, the soft pearlescent Glow is perfect for all-over luminosity or as a highlighter to make my face really pop. Together, Bronze and Glow work perfectly with the Sunforgettable® Brush-On Shield SPF 50 to create a natural but radiant complexion that highlights my best features.

Long-Lasting, Effective, And Recommended By The Skin Cancer Foundation

If my word isn’t enough to convince you, then take it from the skincare experts. Colorescience’s Total Protection™ Brush-On Shield is the only brush-on powder sunscreen recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation as an effective broad-spectrum sunscreen.

Moreover, this product is recommended by over 1,000 physicians to their patients. It has also won numerous accolades, including the 2021 Allure Best of Beauty Award for Best Facial Mineral Sunscreen, the 2020 NewBeauty Award for Best Powder Sunscreen, and Instyle’s 2016 Best Beauty Buy, and the 2016 NewBeauty Beauty Choice Award.

But remember—just like regular sunscreen, reapplication is essential for continued coverage throughout the day. Thankfully, the Total Protection™ Brush-On Shield SPF 50 is water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes. I enjoyed plenty of time in the pool, ocean, and sunshine, knowing my face was protected and hydrated.

Plus, Colorescience’s brush bristles are antimicrobial. So, while I got sweatier and sweatier, my Colorescience brush stayed fresh and clean. These extra-clean bristles also prevent bacteria buildup on your skin, protecting your face against breakouts and spontaneous oil slicks.

It’s Time To Switch Up Your Summer Skincare

Stop suffering through summertime skincare woes. Thanks to Colorescience, you never have to choose between cosmetic coverage and sun protection again. The Total Protection™ Brush-On Shield SPF 50 benefits your skin on every level, helping you look good, feel even better, and protect your skin for years to come.

Most importantly, don’t keep this secret to yourself. I shared it with you, and now it’s your turn. Colorescience’s Brush-On Shield makes an excellent Mother’s Day, birthday, or just-because gift for friends and family.

From its easy application and portability to its ingenious and effective formulas, Colorescience’s Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Brush-On Shield SPF 50 is waiting to change your skincare game forever.