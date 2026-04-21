Alan Osmond, Eldest Member of The Osmonds, Dead at 76

Alan Osmond, the eldest member of the family pop group The Osmonds, has died at the age of 76, his family confirmed. He died on April 20, 2026, surrounded by his wife and children.

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Family members said in a statement to KSL that Osmond passed away in the evening with his wife of more than 50 years, Suzanne, and their eight sons at his bedside. They did not disclose an official cause of death, though he had lived with multiple sclerosis since being diagnosed in 1987.

Osmond rose to fame as a child performer alongside his brothers, first gaining national attention on The Andy Williams Show. He helped form a barbershop quartet with siblings Wayne, Merrill, and Jay, laying the foundation for what would become one of the most recognizable family acts of the 1970s.

As part of The Osmonds, Osmond co-wrote and performed several hit songs, including “One Bad Apple” and “Crazy Horses,” which helped propel the group to international success. The band became known for its blend of pop and rock music, as well as its clean-cut image and strong family identity.

Alan Osmond Faced Health Challenges Later In Life

Despite his musical achievements, Osmond faced significant health challenges. His diagnosis with multiple sclerosis eventually forced him to step back from live performances. Still, he maintained a positive outlook, once saying that while he had the disease, it did not define him.

Beyond music, Osmond focused on family life and faith. He married Suzanne Pinegar in 1974, and the couple built a large family together. He also remained active in motivational speaking and charitable efforts, including work connected to multiple sclerosis awareness.

Tributes have poured in from fans and loved ones following news of his death. His brother Merrill described him as a deeply spiritual man and urged people to celebrate his life and legacy rather than dwell on grief.

Osmond’s death marks the loss of a central figure in one of America’s most enduring musical families. He leaves behind his wife, children, and grandchildren.