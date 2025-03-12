College Student Dies in Alleged Hazing Ritual, Three Fraternity Members Arrested

Three fraternity members have been arrested after a Southern University student died in an alleged off-campus hazing ritual.

Videos by Suggest

According to CBS News, Caleb Wilson, 20, allegedly passed away late last month during an Omega Psi Phi fraternity hazing ritual in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Baton Route Police Department Chief Thomas Morse Jr. confirmed that the student’s death was “the direct result of a hazing incident where he was punched in the chest multiple times while pledging to Omega Psi Phi fraternity.”

Three members of the fraternity — Caleb McCray, 23, Kyle Thurman, 25, and Isaiah Smith, 28 — were arrested in connection to Wilson’s shocking death.

Arrest warrants revealed Wilson, along with eight other pledges, went to a flooring company warehouse on Feb. 26 for a meeting. McCray, Thurman, and Smith allegedly punched the pledges with boxing gloves. It was claimed that McCray had punched Wilson four times in the chest.

McCray was charged with criminal hazing and manslaughter in Wilson’s death. Morse stated that McCray turned himself in on Mar. 6 and was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He has since been released on bail.

Thurman and Smith were also charged with criminal hazing. Thurman was arrested on Mar. 10, and Smith turned himself in on the same day.

Smith was identified as the Omega Psi Phi chapter’s Dean of Pledges. Thurman and McCray are active members of the fraternity.

McCray’s attorney spoke out about the charges in a statement. “[McCray] should be afforded the opportunity to establish his innocence in the court of law,” the statement reads.

Southern University and Omega Psi Phi Speak Out About the Hazing Ritual Incident

Southern University’s Greek Life Code of Conduct states that hazing is “any action taken or situation created, intentionally, whether on or off campus, to produce mental or physical discomfort, embarrassment, harassment, or ridicule.”

The code of conduct includes examples of hazing, such as marching in line, forced or involuntary spending, forced or extreme physical activity, acts of humiliation or degradation, or interruption of consecutive sleep hours.

“All organizations on Camus are required to undergo rigorous anti-hazing training,” the university also shared in a statement.

The fraternity has also issued a statement about the Wilson’s tragic death. “We have been informed that the local authorities have launched an investigation into this tragic incident, and we fully support their efforts to seek the truth. Currently, our foremost priority is standing in unwavering support of Caleb’s family. We have extended ourselves to them and are ready to assist in any way possible during this difficult time.”