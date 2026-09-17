Colin Kaepernick’s Mom Wanted Him to Ask Out Taylor Swift

If Colin Kaepernick’s mom had her way, Taylor Swift would be a WAG to a different football player. His new memoir reveals that his mom had big romantic aspirations for him.

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In The Perilous Fight, the former San Francisco 49ers player wrote that his mom once suggested he pair off with the superstar singer, Billboard reported. But he used the anecdote to illustrate how his white mother, who adopted him as a baby, didn’t understand his identity as a person of color.

“It was disappointing to me that my mother didn’t seem capable of seeing who I really was,” he wrote. “Years later, when I was in the NFL, she told me that I should ask out Taylor Swift (long before Travis Kelce made his move) because we would be perfect together.”

“No slight to Taylor, but she was not my type,” he says.

Ultimately, both Kaepernick and Swift ended up with the person they were supposed to.

Colin Kaepernick (L) and Nessa Diab (R) attend the Moncler Flagship Opening dinner at Gotham Hall on Sept. 10, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

Kaepernick started dating TV host and radio personality Nessa Diab in 2015, and they welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2022. In 2025, Diab told TMZ Sports they married “years ago,” without the public’s knowledge.

She brought up their marriage in an Instagram rant against Jay-Z in 2025.

“I’m not Colin’s girlfriend or roommate or whatever — I’m his wife,” she said, imploring publications to “do some research.” However, there is no public evidence of the couple’s wedding.

And we all know that Swift got her NFL happy ending. She married Kansas City Chief’s player Travis Kelce in July 2026. Unlike the Kaepernicks, Swift and Kelce had a very highly talked about wedding. It took place at Madison Square Garden with dozens of high profile guests present.