Is Colin Farrell Married? A Look Inside His Wild Dating History

As one of Ireland’s biggest stars, Colin Farrell was once a tabloid darling and was always rumored to be romantically linked with other stars. However, the Batman actor lives a quieter life these days, so not much is known about his love life lately. So, who has Colin Farrell dated, and what is his love life like these days?

Colin Farrell’s Extensive Dating History

Farrell has quite the long list of exes, and a surprising amount of them are names you might recognize. Let’s dig into his star-studded dating history:

Amelia Warner

In 2001, Farrell had a whirlwind romance with actress Amelia Warner. The couple tied the knot in a non-legal ceremony while on vacation in Tahiti. “It was just a thing we did on holiday,” Warner told The Sun. “We went shark feeding and then we did that. We booked them both on the activities desk at the hotel.”

Perhaps it’s a good thing the marriage was not legal since they ended up splitting less than a year later. Warner is now married to Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan.

Nicole Narain

In 2002, Farrell had a fling with model and Playboy playmate Nicole Narain. They met at a Playboy Mansion party. According to People, the pair instantly hit it off. “He’s a free spirit, just like me,” Narain said.

One month after their first encounter, they filmed a private sex tape together. “There’s nothing off the wall about [the tape],” Narain told People. “It’s just two people enjoying each other physically.”

Eventually, their romance fizzled and ended their relationship on good terms. However, in 2005, Farrell filed a lawsuit against Narain that ultimately barred her from releasing and selling the tape.

Kim Bordenave

Farrell started dating model Kim Bordenave in 2002. A year later, the couple’s son, James Padraig Farrell, was born. The couple split not long after. Baby James was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Angelman syndrome. The disorder causes developmental delays and affects the nervous system as well as speech.

In 2021, Farrell and Bordenave filed for a conservatorship for their now teenage son. According to the petition, James is “nonverbal and has issues with his fine motor skills, making him unable to properly care for his own physical health and well-being…” While James isn’t able to communicate who he wants to care for him, his parents firmly believe that they would be his pick if he “could voice his opinion over who he would want.”

Britney Spears

While Farrell and Spears never officially dated, their brief rendezvous is the stuff of Hollywood legend. In 2003, the pair arrived at the premiere of The Recruit together. Farrell told Entertainment Tonight he and the pop star had just met the prior and that they were just “mates” and “having a laugh.”

After the premiere, Farrell and Spears attended a party where they were spotted (and photographed) making out with each other. Though their romance was over pretty much as soon as it started, that didn’t stop Farrell from sending the pop icon a t-shirt that said: “I slept with Colin Farrell and all I got was this lousy T-shirt.”

Lindsay Lohan

In 2004, Farrell was frequently spotted partying with Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan. This sparked romance rumors that became so widely gossiped about that the pair even made an appearance on Saturday Night Live to joke about them. Their romance was never confirmed.

Lake Bell

​​In 2006, Farrell was photographed out and about with his Pride and Glory co-star Lake Bell, which of course made them the subject of bogus tabloid rumors. Bell described their relationship to GQ as “mild hanging out that suddenly became ‘They’re getting married.'”

The couple eventually split, and while Bell was hurt at first, there was no bad blood. “He’s such a friggin’ awesome dude, and I’m friends with all of my [exes]. I’m not a hater.”

Alicja Bachleda-Curuś

Farrell fell for Alicja Bachleda-Curuś in 2008 while filming Ondine, a romance film about an Irish fisherman (Farrell) and a magical selkie (Bachleda-Curu ś). “We met on the set, and we were very professional and focused on our part and our jobs,” the Polish actress told People.

In October 2009, the couple welcomed Farrell’s second son, Henry Tadeusz Farrell. The actors dated for almost two years before splitting up in 2010.

Elizabeth Taylor

Despite the surprising age gap, it seems that something romantic went on between Farrell and icon Elizabeth Taylor. Though Taylor died at age 79 in 2011, she and Farrell became close during the final years of her life.

They bonded over long, late-night phone conversations. And, while Farrell was clear that he and Taylor never “consummated” their relationship, he still called his time with her “the last kind of romantic relationship I had.”

Farrell Keeps A Lower Profile These Days

In his younger years, Farrell was the quintessential Hollywood bachelor, and he could frequently be found gracing the covers of tabloids. But after so many years in the spotlight, Farrell now tends to keep a lower profile.

Despite his less public romantic life, it was clear as of 2016 that Farrell had a new flame. But, while the pair remained tight-lipped about their relationship, Farrell’s new love gained the nickname “Colin’s mystery woman.”

In 2017, Farrell talked about his relationship on Ellen—though he was still careful not to reveal her identity. “My girlfriend – she travels a lot as well with work, so oftentimes we’re two ships passing in the night, but we make sure to find a port that we can, you know, rendezvous at, ” he told Ellen DeGeneres. He went on to add, “It’s been quite a while now” in reference to their relationship.

Later that year, the identity of “Colin’s mystery woman” was finally revealed. Farrell is dating Kelly McNamara, a member of U2’s management staff.

Farrell is longtime friends with the members of U2 and met McNamara while hanging out with the band. According to an insider who spoke to the Irish Mirror in 2017, “Colin is very happy. They’ve been dating on and off for two years.”

As of 2022, it’s unclear if Farrell and McNamara are still going strong or if they’ve called it quits. But, we hope the couple’s silence has more to do with their desire for privacy than trouble in paradise. Hopefully, in the end, “Colin’s mystery woman” turned out to be ‘the one.’