The Coldplay Fan Who Recorded Viral Kiss Cam Video Speaks Out

The Coldplay fan who recorded and posted the kiss cam video has broken her silence about its now-viral status.

Videos by Suggest

The video appeared innocent at first, with the kiss cam capturing a man and woman embracing each other while watching the Coldplay concert in Gillette Stadium. However, things took a turn when the duo appeared to be mortified before dodging out the cam’s focus.

Unable to keep his filter, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin declared from the stage, “Oh, what? Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The man was quickly identified as Astronomer CEO, Andy Bryon, while the woman was the company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot.

While speaking to The US Sun, the fan, Grace Springer, made it clear that she has no idea who the couple is. However, she didn’t appear to feel sorry for them.

“Just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it,” she explained. “A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but play stupid games… win stupid prizes.”

Springer was sympathetic towards the duo’s partners. “I hope their partners can heal from this and get a second chance at the happiness they deserve, with their future still in front of them. I hope, for them, my video was a blessing in disguise.”

The Coldplay Fan Said There Was ‘A Lot of Talk’ Following the Shocking Kiss Cam Moment

Elsewhere in her interview, the Coldplay fan said there was “a lot of talk” following the shocking kiss cam moment.

“It was definitely a hot topic, but no one knew who they were,” she pointed out.

Springer also said she posted the clip in the early hours of Jul. 17. “When I posted late last night before bed, it was picking up traction with a couple thousand views,” she explained. “I woke up to seven million. Now over 30 million. Overwhelmed to say the least.”

Her video reached 46 million views and 4.9 million likes in the early hours of Jul. 18.