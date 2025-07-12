Coco Austin Lays out in the Sun to Celebrate Beach Season

Coco Austin turned up the heat, rocking another micro thong and making sure sunbathing season starts with a bang.

Videos by Suggest

At 46, she’s still stealing the spotlight—dropping jaws on Instagram in a barely-there plaid bikini that’s anything but shy. In the June 26 post, Austin gifted her over 2.9 million followers with two sizzling snaps.

In the first shot, Austin lounged confidently at what seemed like a resort, her curves stealing the show as she soaked up the sun. With her blonde hair slicked back and white-framed sunglasses adding a touch of chic, she teased in a thong bikini, flaunting her impossibly voluptuous figure with effortless allure.

The second slide featured Austin lounging on her back, arms raised to highlight her stunning curves. Her toned abs and sculpted legs gleamed under the light, a testament to her impeccable self-care and undeniable confidence. She’s clearly tipping her personal waxer well.

“Its that time a year again…..👙 -swipe,” she wrote alongside the two pics.

Fans React to Yet Another Coco Austin Micro Thong Bikini Spread

As you might imagine, the comments section to Coco Austin’s daring bikini snaps were totally normal and even-keeled.

Some fans simply appreciated the mom of one’s confidence.

“Love you, Coco! You are looking amazing! Hope you had a great day!” one top comment read. “My favourite time of the year. Best view ever. Unmatched,” a second Coco lover added. “Sooo beautiful, you never disappoint,” a third fan chimed in.

Coco’s now-infamous micro thing post from March 2025. (Credit: Instagram / coco)

However, a few confused onlookers were trying to figure out just what time of year Austin was refereing to.

“Guns out, buns out?” one fan speculated. “Camel Toe Time?” another fan offered.

“I think you put the bikini backwards,” yet another onlooker quipped.

Auston returned just a few days ago to showcase her figure in another one of her string bikinis. “Couldn’t post a bikini pic without having requests to post the booty,” she wrote alongside the shots, which were extras from her recent 4th of July bikini spread.

With plenty of summer left to go and a no doubt limitless supply of micro thongs, we’re sure to be gifted with even more bootylicious snaps from Austin for weeks to come.