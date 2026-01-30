cocaine-charges-filed-against-former-actor-after-traffic-stop

An actor who appeared in genre favorites like Charmed was arrested in Florida after a traffic stop for a stop-sign violation led police to find cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Evan Asher Grayson was charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia after Boca Raton police discovered a white, powdery substance in his wallet, according to a police report, per local outlet TAPinto.

Police said the 45-year-old actor, who also appeared on the 2005 Bewitched film, ran a stop sign while traveling southbound on SE 1st Street around 10 p.m. on Jan. 26.

When the officer approached Grayson’s Hyundai Genesis, they saw a glass water pipe on the rear passenger-side floorboard, according to the report.

During a pat-down search, police said the officer found a white, powdery substance in Grayson’s wallet. This prompted a canine search of the vehicle. According to the report, officers then found a “top loader” with a substance that tested positive for cocaine.

This Reportedly Marks Evan Asher Grayson’s Third Arrest on Drug-Related Charges

Grayson, whose most recent credit on IMDb was the 2013 film The Dark Party, has now been arrested for the third time on drug-related charges since 2020.

In 2021, Grayson was convicted of possessing drug paraphernalia after police responded to a 911 call about a semi-conscious man in a vehicle on Ocean Boulevard in Delray Beach. Officers found Grayson slumped near the gas pedal, a glass bong on the floor, and fentanyl on the driver’s seat.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Grayson was convicted of possessing drug paraphernalia, a Schedule V controlled substance, and reckless driving.

In that case, police found him unconscious in a parked Mercedes. Officers discovered a glass bong in the car and seized a syringe and baggies of cocaine from his pockets.