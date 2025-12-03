CM Punk and AJ Lee’s Beloved Dog Larry Has Died

The wrestling world is in mourning after CM Punk and AJ Lee’s beloved dog, Larry, crossed the Rainbow Bridge.

According to the WWE’s website, Larry was a beloved presence backstage at WWE events, where he brightened up the locker room with his sweet smile and lovable personality.

In an emotional Instagram post yesterday, Punk, whose real name is Phillip Brooks, shared that Larry passed away in their arms after over a decade together.

“The grief we carry is the price we pay for unconditional love,” the 47-year-old began in his tribute to his late dog, alongside several candid snaps of Larry. “Our little Larry crossed the rainbow bridge, wrapped tightly in our arms. He was safe and happy. Surrounded by love.”

“We rescued Larry from @pawschicago in February of 2015, and he changed our lives,” Punk continued. “I could never in one million years find the words to properly express how much we loved him, nor how much joy he brought us.”

“Nothing I write, no pictures I post would do him justice,” the wrestler, who married AJ Lee in 2014, added. “He lived a long, amazing life. He watched sunsets, he chased skateboards; he made everywhere we went with him home. What a privilege to be so heartbroken and devastated for having experienced such a bond. I wouldn’t change anything. Our boy is at rest. The house is quiet, but we still hear the jingle of his necklace and the tip-taps of his little feet on the hardwood floors. He will always be near. We will always feel him.”

“Our hearts are broken. Until we see you again, sweetest Bobo. We love you. Forever,” Punk concluded.

WWE Fans and Peers Rally Behind CM Punk and AJ Lee After Death of Their Beloved Dog, Larry

Of course, fans and fellow WWE stars alike rallied around CM Punk and AJ Lee in the comments section after the loss of their beloved dog, Larry.

“Sending you and your family so much love. Larry is an absolute legend and will be remembered forever,” one thoughtful fan wrote. “Oh my god… I’m crushed. So crushed. I’m so sorry, guys. There are no words,” another fan added.

“Thank you guys for letting us love him,” WWE superstar Bayley wrote. “I am so so sorry!!!” fellow pro wrestler Bianca Belair added. “What a special boy he was. He was so loved, and he gave so much love back,” two-time WWE champion Natalya Neidhart offered.

Meanwhile, Punk honored his late dog during WWE’s “Survivor Series,” fittingly at Petco Park in San Diego on November 29. He wore a jacket embroidered with “Larry’s Dad” and touched it emotionally as he entered the ring.

CM Punk wears a jacket embroidered with “Larry’s Dad” in tribute to his dog during Survivor Series at Petco Park on November 29 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

Indeed, Larry wasn’t just a pet—he was a beloved member of the family and a fan favorite. Punk and AJ Lee often spoke about him in interviews, shared his adventures on social media, and even brought him along to WWE events. Larry had it all—T-shirts, action figures, and a place in everyone’s hearts. He wasn’t just their dog; he was everyone’s dog. Rest easy, Larry. You were truly one of a kind.