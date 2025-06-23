Closed EPCOT Ride’s Reopening Date Revealed

More than a year after it was closed for “reimagining,” a beloved EPCOT ride is finally reopening.

In a recent post, Disney Parks announced that Test Track, presented by General Motors, will reopen on July 22. As part of the reimaging, the EPCOT ride will feature an all-new musical score. It will also have new scenes that will highlight technology and make the vehicles smarter.

Walt Disney World guests will now see through the “eyes” of a Test Track vehicle. In one of the scenes, the ride showcases how vehicles can use advanced cameras and sensors to “see” the world they drive through.

“Walt Disney Imagineers were able to represent this tech utilizing over 29,000 points of light,” Disney Parks stated. “While Test Track has always celebrated new and future automotive technology, it’s also a reminder of what a road trip is all about: spending quality time in the company of friends and family while embracing the beauty of the world around you.”

Test Track first opened in March 1999, before it was closed for its second version in April 2012. The closure was short-lived, with the reopening held later that year. However, the latest closure occurred in June 2024, making it the longest since the ride first opened.

The ride offers a simulated excursion through the testing procedures that General Motors (GM) uses to evaluate its concept vehicles. Among the tests are high-speed drive (going 64.9 miles on the ride’s track) and extensive brake testing.

Disney Parks Announces Various Types of Guests May Ride the EPCOT Ride Before Its Official Reopening

Disney Parks stated guests should keep an eye out for more information leading up to the reopening of the EPCOT ride.

It was also noted that special previews will be held in the coming weeks for cast members, Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club Members, Golden Oak residents, and Club 33 Members to ride before the official reopening.

Although Test Track will not officially reopen until July 22, Walt Disney World guests can enjoy other various thrill rides. This includes another EPCOT ride, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Magic Kingdom’s TRON Lightcycle/Run.