Clint Eastwood’s Longtime Girlfriend, Christina Sandera, Dies at 61

Clint Eastwood’s girlfriend Christina Sandera has passed away at age 61.

The actor/director shared the news in a statement on Thursday evening, declining to provide any additional details.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” he said. No further information, such as the cause of death, was revealed.

Clint and Christina first started dating in 2014. The couple reportedly met at Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, the California town where he once served as mayor. Christina worked as a hostess at the historic establishment.

The couple kept their relationship relatively private, despite being together for a decade.

Unlike her longtime boyfriend, Sandera was not part of the entertainment industry. As such, Eastwood and Sandera largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

Sandera attended many of Eastwood’s red carpets and awards ceremonies, including the 2015 Oscars, during which Eastwood’s American Sniper was nominated for six Oscars.

Many fans are shocked that Clint Eastwood, 94, outlived Christina who was over thirty years his junior. “She’d died before him? Wild,” one person wrote on X. Another added, “damn you get a partner 30 years younger than you & you outlive them.”