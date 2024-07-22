Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Breaks Silence on Death of His Longtime Girlfriend at 61

Clint Eastwood’s daughter honored the memory of his late girlfriend, Christina Sandera, following her unexpected passing at age 61.

Morgan Eastwood shared a photo from her wedding day on her Instagram Story Sunday, featuring the Hollywood icon alongside Sandera. “A devastating loss for our whole family,” she wrote on top of the image. “Thank you Christina for being a good partner to my Dad ❤️ you will be missed.”

After her untimely passing, Morgan Eastwood paid tribute to Christina Sandera, her father’s late girlfriend. (Image via Instagram / Morgan Eastwood)

Clint, Sandera, and their seven other children were present to witness 27-year-old Morgan marry Tanner Koopmans in June. However, Clint alone had the honor of walking his daughter down the aisle.

Clint, 94, shares his daughter Morgan with his ex-wife Dina Eastwood, whom he was married to from 1996 to 2014.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” Eastwood said in a statement Thursday. No details have been revealed about Sandera’s cause of death at this time.

Clint Eastwood and his Girlfriend Christina Sandera Reportedly Started Dating 10 Years Ago

Clint and Christina began dating in 2014 after meeting at Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, where Clint once served as mayor. Christina, who worked as a hostess at the historic venue, quickly caught Clint’s eye, leading to the start of their relationship.

Despite being together for a decade, the couple maintained a relatively private relationship. Unlike her longtime boyfriend, Sandera was not involved in the entertainment industry, allowing them to keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

Sandera accompanied Eastwood to numerous red carpets and award ceremonies, including the 2015 Oscars, where Eastwood’s American Sniper received six nominations.

Eastwood has been married twice: first to model Maggie Johnson (married in 1953, separated in 1964, and divorced in 1984). He later married TV news anchor Dina Ruiz (from 1996 until their divorce in 2014).

His notable long-term relationships included stuntwoman Roxanne Tunis, Oscar-nominated actress Sondra Locke (with whom he was domestic partners for 14 years and collaborated on six films), and flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves. He also dated actress Frances Fisher (they were together for five years and worked on four films together).

Eastwood’s 40th directorial venture, Juror No. 2, announced in April 2023, is now in postproduction.