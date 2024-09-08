clemson-football-star-diondre-overton-shot-and-killed-at-26

Former Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton was shot and killed over the weekend. He was 26 years old. A Clemson official confirmed news of Overton’s death on Saturday afternoon.

“Clemson Football and the entire Clemson Family mourns the passing of Clemson alumnus Diondre Overton. Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” the team wrote in a post on X.

Overton played for the Clemson Tigers from 2016 to 2019. While on campus, he snagged 52 catches for 777 yards and 7 touchdowns. He also won two national championships with the program.

Emotional stuff: During Tiger Walk just now, Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney stops, kneels and blows a kiss to Diondre Overton’s captain plaque. Overton, a former Tigers wide receiver, died at age 26, the team announced this morning pic.twitter.com/Be0K7vfzL7 — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) September 7, 2024

Per the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office in Greensboro, NC, officers responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. about a “loud party and noise disturbance.” While en route, deputies received information that a shooting had occurred.

Upon arrival, Overton was identified as the victim of the shooting. He received “immediate medical aid” but was pronounced dead on the scene. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office stated that they believe this was an isolated incident.

“It remains an active and ongoing homicide investigation,” their press release stated.

Dabo Swinney Pays Tribute to Overton

Following Clemson’s big win on Saturday night over Appalachian State, head coach Dabo Swinney paid tribute to the late Overton.

“Just a beautiful, young life cut short. I love Diondre Overton,” Swinney stated. “He was one of the best teammates. And one of the sweetest spirited kids we’ve had come through here. I have peace in knowing where he’s at.”