classic-movie-and-tv-actress-cheryl-waters-has-reportedly-died

Cheryl Waters, a veteran actress best known for her leading role in the 1974 cult film Macon County Line, has died.

According to her online obituary, the 78-year-old actress passed away on September 1 in Sandpoint, Idaho. The obituary also noted that she had lived in Hope, Idaho, for “many years.”

Born in Hawaii in 1947, Waters’ early film appearances include the 1971 biker film Ride the Hot Wind, starring Tommy Kirk and Sherry Bain, per IMDb. She then played Bonnie, a young woman having an affair with her psychology professor in Don Jones’ 1971 exploitation film, Schoolgirls in Chains

She next landed her signature role, the female lead in Richard Compton’s 1974 film, Macon County Line. Her character, Jenny Scott, an attractive woman traveling to Dallas, is picked up by brothers Chris and Wayne Dixon (played by Alan and Jesse Vint).

Cheryl Waters alongside Alan Vint in a scene from ‘Macon County Line’. (Image via YouTube / American International Pictures)

Of course, the brothers, seeking a good time on their journey south-by-southwest, soon encounter trouble…

Cheryl Waters, alongside Jesse Vint and Alan Vint, with their Chrysler Town and Country Car from the 1974 thriller ‘Macon County Line’. (Photo by Screen Archives/Getty Images)

Waters also starred as Barbara Shields in the 1978 film Image of Death, alongside Tony Bonner and Penne Hackforth-Jones.

Cheryl Waters Also Appeared in High Profile TV Shows

On TV, Waters appeared in classic ’70s and ’80s shows like Cannon and Cagney & Lacey. She later played Lorraine Webster in The Trials of Rosie O’Neill‘s “Real Mothers” episode, which aired in September 1991.

Her final onscreen appearance was in the Annie Potts-led TV drama Any Day Now in 1998.

In the comments section to her online obituary, director Sharron Miller, who helmed the Cagney & Lacey episode featuring Waters, paid tribute to the late actress.

“Cheryl was one of my best friends, with whom I worked with in Hollywood, directing her many times over the years,” Miller began.

“She was a wonderful actress,” she added. “She was also a very special woman with a great heart and soul; She made the world a better place just by being in it. I´m so very grateful for the time we had together. God bless her. She will be missed and remembered forever.”



“My heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. I know your loss is great,” Miller concluded.

According to her online obituary, Waters is survived by her brother, Buddy; sister-in-law, Renee; and nieces Tehya, Taniya, and Aimee.