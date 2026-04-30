Cinnabon’s ‘Harry Potter’ Menu, Explained

Cinnabon has unveiled a limited-time “Harry Potter”-inspired menu as part of the global Butterbeer Season celebration.

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Cinnabon is introducing themed treats that reinterpret one of the franchise’s most recognisable flavours. The collaboration, created in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, marks the first time a major U.S. restaurant chain has officially joined the annual promotion.

The menu centres on Butterbeer, the butterscotch-and-cream soda-inspired drink popularised in the Harry Potter series (which tastes real good, by the way). Cinnabon has adapted that flavour into two core items that combine its signature bakery offerings with the nostalgic taste profile associated with the Wizarding World.

Cinnabon To Offer Two New Butterbeer-Inspired Products

The headline item is the Butterbeer-flavoured Classic Roll. The company has taken its traditional cinnamon roll and topped it with Butterbeer-infused frosting, creating a hybrid dessert that blends the chain’s signature sweetness with the caramel-like notes of the fictional drink. The roll is available individually or in multipacks and comes in special “Harry Potter”-themed packaging designed to reinforce the tie-in.

Cinnabon has also introduced a Butterbeer-flavoured Chillatta, a blended beverage that mixes the same flavour profile with a creamy vanilla base. The drink resembles a milkshake-style refreshment and offers a cold alternative to the bakery’s warm pastry item.

Both items will be available from 4 May through 17 May 2026 at participating locations, while supplies last.

Cinnabon has also incorporated themed marketing elements tied to the franchise. Customers using the brand’s rewards app can access a limited discount by entering the “Platform934” code, while select participants can enter sweepstakes for themed merchandise and prizes.

The launch forms part of a broader Butterbeer Season initiative celebrating the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Companies across food and retail have introduced similar limited-edition products, but Cinnabon’s offering stands out as a rare example within a national quick-service restaurant chain.

The Harry Potter fanbase is feverish for anything related to the franchise. So I’m sure these new items will go down a (literal) treat.