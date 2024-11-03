Cindy Crawford Stuns Without Makeup in New Photos

Proving to be a natural beauty, Cindy Crawford stuns while going makeup-free in a new photo she posted on Instagram.

The famous supermodel took to her social media account last week to share the snap, which featured her daughter Kaia Gerber’s adorable dog Milo. She appeared in the photo wearing a bathrobe, barefoot, and holding a coffee cup while sitting in a wooded area.

“Mornings with Milo,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Fans quickly flooded the post, praising Cindy Crawford for her natural glow. “The long hair looks lush youthful and makes the image great. The hair is an iconic part of The Cindy,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, "How we love mornings with the babies."



Cindy Crawford Shares Details About Her New Jalapeno Tequila ‘Casamigas’

During a recent interview with Haute Living, Cindy Crawford opened up about her new jalapeño tequila, Casamigas.

According to the publication, Casamingas is infused with the “natural flavor of green jalapeños, delivering a bold, spicy tequila that’s perfectly balanced with just the right amount of heat.” Crawford spoke about how she teamed up with her husband Rande Gerber, who is also the co-founder of Casamigos alongside actor George Clooney, to create “Cind-fy” Casamigos.

“About five years ago, Rande and I were sitting on our dock at sunset, brainstorming about how fun it would be for me to do a jalapeño-flavored version of Casamigos,” she explained. “Since my go-to drink is a skinny spicy margarita. Calling it Casamigas was a no-brainer.”

She also stated that Rande designed the beverage’s bottle to look like she scribbled on a Casamigo blanco bottle, crossing out Clooney and Gerber’s names and “kissing” the bottle.

“However, it’s important to note that our process did slow down because of the pandemic,” she pointed out. “We also went through dozens of samples to get the right flavor profile. We wanted it to smell great and have the right amount of heat.”

When asked if she always wanted to explore making her tequila, Crawford said, “Casamigos truly was a family-and-friends project. Rande and I had a house next to George [Clooney] in Cabo. We built the houses at the same time and decided to name them Casamigos — a made-up word that roughly translated to ‘house of friends.’”

She then added, “I already felt like I was the fourth partner in Casamigos, so I never thought of doing my own, but when Rande and I had the fun idea of doing a spicy one for me, I loved it.”