Chuck Norris’ Ex-Wife Dianne Holechek Has Died

Dianne Holechek, the first wife of Chuck Norris, has passed away following a battle with dementia. She was 84 years old.

Mike Norris, Chuck and Dianne’s son, confirmed the news to TMZ, stating his mother died peacefully at her home in Texas. “We are thankful she is no longer suffering,” Mike shared. “She was the best, the greatest mom. We were so lucky to have her.”

Chuck and Dianne first met while attending high school in Torrance, California. They married in 1958, when Chuck was 18, and Dianne was 17. They had two children together. Mike is the eldest. Their other son, Eric, is a former NASCAR driver.

However, the marriage struggled over the years. In 1962, Chuck’s daughter, Dina, was born from a relationship outside the marriage. He met the woman he cheated on Dianne with while serving in the United States Air Force.

Despite the situation, Dianne stood by Chuck. He eventually rose to fame as a martial arts legend and action star. However, they separated in 1988 and divorced the following year.

Chuck married his second wife, Gena O’Kelley, in 1998, and they share two children, fraternal twins Dakota and Danilee.

Chuck Norris Pays Tribute to His Late Ex-Wife

In a post on Facebook, Chuck Norris paid tribute to Dianne Holechek.

“I am deeply saddened to share that my ex wife, Dianne, has passed away,” he wrote. “After being married for 30 years, we were able to find a way to remain close friends, and those years of friendship meant the world to me.”

Norris then praised Dianne, calling her an incredible person. “She was kind, intelligent, and lived life to the fullest,” he continued. “Her presence in my life will never be forgotten. She was also a loving and devoted mother to our sons, Mike and Eric, who were always her greatest pride.”

He went on to add, “Even as our lives took different directions, we continued to care deeply for one another, and I will forever cherish the memories we built together.”

Norris also shared a photo of himself and Dianne with their two sons.