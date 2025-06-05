christina-haack-stuns-in-red-top-after-reaching-divorce-settlement

While enjoying her fresh start, Christina Haack stunned in a red top after reaching a divorce settlement with her third ex-husband, Josh Hall.

In a post on Instagram, the Flip Off star wore a red shirt, paired with a black baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses. “Never been a. red girl until now,” she wrote in the caption. Feels like freedom.”

The post comes just weeks after Haack and Hall finalized their divorce. The exes each filed for divorce in July 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. They were married for nearly three years before things took an unfortunate turn.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Christina Haack’s rep confirmed the marriage was officially over. “Christina is pleased to confirm that settlement has been reached through mediation,” the statement reads. “She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process.”

Just after the settlement was reached, Haack posted a video of herself and a friend tasting. “I can’t wait to move on with my life and focus on what’s ahead and all my blessings,” she declared.

Haack has already moved on from her third marriage and is dating Christopher Larocca. Hall went Instagram official earlier this week with his girlfriend, Stephanie Gabrys.

Christina Haack Admits Her Divorce Settlement Was ‘Not Great’

While appearing on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live earlier this week, Christina Haack spoke out about the divorce settlement.

“I signed something,” she explained. “There’s like a process after the process. It was resolved in mediation after, I think, 12 hours.”

Haack seemingly hinted that she was not happy about the settlement’s outcome. “I heard a saying once, like, if you both think you’re screwed, then whatever you want,” she said. “I don’t know how it goes. Look, it’s not great, but I guess it’s done.”