chrissy-teigen-wears-nothing-but-a-towel-in-sauna-selfie

Chrissy Teigen turned up the heat—literally—while kicking back in a luxurious sauna, rocking nothing but a white towel in a recent snap.

In the January 1st Instagram post, the mother of four appeared makeup-free, her head gently tilted to the side, radiating a sense of calm and serenity.

However, the caption to the post, “Saunasa!,” implied Teigen was a bit more excited than her expression relayed.

Meanwhile, the post received mixed reactions from the model’s over 41 million followers. While many praised her natural beauty and shared their own love for saunas.

“That’s hot, loves it,” one Instagram denizen wrote in the comments. “Where I wanna be…” a jealous fan wrote. “So naturally beautiful,” a third Teigen lover added. “It’s So Good 4ya,” yet another fan gushed about the benefits of saunas.

Of course, other pearl clutchers criticized her for sharing a revealing photo.

“Knew you couldn’t resist not post[ing] a picture semi-nude,” one bealgured onlooker wrote. “Nobody loves themself more than Teigen,” a second sour puss agreed.

The Deep Meaning Behind Chrissy Teigen’s Sauna Post Caption

One onlooker couldn’t resist flexing their Uralic language family skills on the model.

“Missing one s – ‘saunassa.’ The Finnish language is hard,” they wrote, perhaps while pushing their black frame glasses back into place.

However, Teigen admitted the “saunassa” wasn’t intended to be a Finnish language reference. It was a bit less… refined.

“Truly just playing with ‘sanasa’ from simple life lol,” Teigen admitted.

For those under 35, The Simple Life was a reality show that ran from 2003 to 2007. It starred rich socialites Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton as they attempted to do the work of regular folks (working at a fast food joint, a farm, etc). Yes, this was a real show and pretty popular for a time.

“Sanasa” is a term created by Hilton and Richie, often sung or chanted playfully when they were bored or seeking attention. The chant is improvised, but the final “sanasa” is always shouted loudly.

Good stuff.

Here’s hoping Teigen was just feeling nostalgic for the bygone reality TV show. Picturing her subjecting folks to the same “sanasa” torture is pretty painful.