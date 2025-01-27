Chrissy Teigen Suffers Heartbreaking Loss

Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, took to Instagram over the weekend to share the heartbreaking news that they lost their sweet three-legged dog, Penny.

In the Instagram post, Teigen announced that the 11-year-old pup, who was born the same day as her and Legend’s wedding day, had crossed the rainbow bridge.

“She was there for us for every baby, every loss, every joy,” the model shared in the post, which featured snapshots of Penny. “She loved nothing more than being loved, having her nub rubbed, and destroying any ball she could get her paw on, even til her last weeks.”

Teigen also advised her animal-loving followers by writing, “Never forget that while every pup is just a few chapters in your long life, for them you are their entire book, their entire lives.”

Teigen then added, “Oh, penny. We were so beyond lucky to have you. Say hi to Puddy and Pippa for us. You are all together again.”

Legend took to the comment section to write a touching tribute to Penny.

“I loved this girl,” he wrote. “We will miss you, Penny.”

Teigen’s followers offered sweet condolences for the loss.

“Oh, Penny. I absolutely hate to hear this,” one follower wrote. “She left her mark. Sending you all so much love.”

Another noted, “I’m very sorry for your immense loss. Fly high, Penny, and frolic in those rainbow fields in joy and happiness.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Opened Up About How Having Pets Was the First Experience in Parenting

In a 2024 interview with People, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend discussed their first dog, Puddy. The English bulldog was a half-birthday present for Teigen shortly after they started dating in 2008.

“We’ve been pet parents for so long, and this is so core to who we are and to the way our house is,” Legend explained. “And just who we are as people that we felt like, ‘Let’s do this one together.’”

Legend pointed out that Puddy was his first experience parenting with Teigen.

“And of course, we love dogs, we love food, we love the culture and community around dogs and being a pet parent. And we thought, why not? Let’s create our own dog food and create a brand that celebrates dog culture and community and connects pet parents around the country.”

The duo launched Kismet, a pet food venture, together in 2024. Its name was inspired by the “connection” animal lovers have for pets.

“That ‘Oh, I’m so glad we found each other, and we were made for each other’ feeling,” Legend went on to add. “And we feel like a lot of pets, and their parents feel that way about each other.”