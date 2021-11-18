Chrissy Teigen Called ‘Super Tone Deaf’ After Hosting ‘Squid Game’-Themed Party

Chrissy Teigen is seemingly on a quest to destroy all the goodwill she once had. The canceled former Twitter star held a party this week in the style of Netflix’s Squid Game. Since the series is a not-so-subtle commentary on class warfare, folks are upset.

The Big Party

Squid Game is a Korean survival drama in the style of Battle Royale. It was released to worldwide critical acclaim and became one of Netflix’s most popular shows in recent memory. The series is clearly about economic struggle, class disparity, and the horrors of capitalism.

Throwing a party with all of your rich friends in the style of the show could rightfully be criticized. Teigen, fresh off crying on Twitter for facing consequences for bullying, did just that. The Cravings author posted photographs this week of herself living it up with pals in the style of the series.

Mind you Squid Game is about impoverished folks fighting for their lives in the name of a cash prize. Teigen is a millionaire many times over, and her husband’s loaded too.

Tone Deaf

This party is reminiscent of Marie Antoinette saying “let them eat cake,” only Antoinette never actually said that. Teigen actually did throw a party with her rich friends essentially dressing up and acting like poor people. Not only that, but she started posting about it on Instagram in a bid for attention and likes.

The party was not well-received. Fans were not impressed, and called the whole thing “cringe” and “tone-deaf.” Naturally, critics sounded off on Twitter.

Usually I’m a fan of Chrissy Teigen but there’s something super fucked up and weird about spending the weekend cosplaying Squid Game with your incredibly rich friends. — sweeter than freedom (@topscallop) November 13, 2021

This is a really bad look in a string of really bad looks for Teigen.

Chrissy Teigen threw a Squid Game themed party and once again missed the entire point — 1984’s George Whorewell (Taylor’s Version) (@EwdatsGROSS) November 14, 2021

Others wished to be as ignorant as she looks.

Can Do No Right

It’s almost part of Teigen’s brand at this point to flaunt wealth. When she was bogged by the bullying scandal, her solution was to run to Italy. One can’t really be surprised by Teigen being tone-deaf at this point.

To be fair to Teigen, she’s not alone in this regard. Squid Game led to everything from parties on elite college campuses to Roblox servers crashing. It was only natural that many wouldn’t exactly get the point. However, given Teigen’s immense wealth, this is still pretty distasteful.