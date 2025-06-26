Chris Stapleton Postponed Important Concert Due to ‘Damage Beyond Repair’

Country superstar Chris Stapleton was forced to postpone an important concert following an incident that resulted in irreparable damage.

In a post on Instagram earlier this month, Stapleton announced his Greenville, South Carolina show had been rescheduled for next month.

“Critical pieces of our tour production were damaged beyond repair while en route to Greenville,” he explained. “Unfortunately, without that equipment, we are unable to put on the show.”

Stapleston then wrote, “The Greenville show is rescheduled for Wednesday, July 9. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. For those unable to attend the rescheduled date, please contact your point of purchase.

Refund requests through Ticketmaster had to be submitted earlier this week.

Chris Stapleton is continuing on his All-American Road Show tour, with his next show taking place at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois on Jun. 27 and Jun. 28. He’ll then head to Greenville before the Jul. 9 show before going to St. Missouri.

The All-American Road Show is scheduled to run throughout the summer and into the fall. Among the tour’s special guests are War and Treaty, Brittney Spencer, Allen Stone, Grace Potter, and Little Big Town.

The tour has been running since 2017.

Chris Stapleton Previously Opened Up About Squeezing in Postponed Tour Shows Following the Pandemic

During a 2023 interview with GQ, Chris Stapleton previously opened up about the struggles of having to squeeze in some postponed All-American Road Show tour shows.

“It was kind of a logistical nightmare,” he admitted. “A lot of hard, long runs for bus drivers and production people.”

“We’re not Beyoncé or Taylor Swift, but it’s a sizable operation,” he added.