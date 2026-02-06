Chris Pratt Suffered Painful Injury While Filming New Movie

Chris Pratt just showed off his gnarly ankle injury, which is definitely not a sight for the squeamish or anyone with a strong aversion to feet.

Pratt explained that he injured himself while filming his latest movie, Mercy, and did what many of us would do: posted a gruesome video of it on social media.

In what we can only assume is throwback footage (the movie’s been out for a month now), Chris Pratt’s foot and ankle are so ridiculously swollen that his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, can barely bring herself to look at it.

Pratt, of course, is making the most of the situation, sharing the spectacle on Instagram last week, dubbing his foot “The Claw” and doing his best little green alien impression from Toy Story.

However, a peek at the Guardians of the Galaxy star’s caption reveals a surprisingly Super Bowl-related motive behind the gruesome throwback post.

“What do my ankle and I have in common with the Seahawks? We’ve always been dreamers,” Prat wrote. “Did I jack up my ankle BAD on the set of MERCY. Yes. Did that stop us? No. Did the Seahawks make the playoffs in 2024? They did not. But just like me and my ankle, which now cracks when I walk, the Seahawks DREAM BIG!”

Katherine Schwarzenegger alongside the infamous owner of ‘The Claw.’ (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)

“Now, me and ankle have the number one movie in the world, and the Seahawks are going to the Super Bowl!!!” he added.

“Katherine never wanted this video to see the light of day,” the 46-year-old admitted. “But like the Seahawks, my ankle and I know you CANNOT CAGE THE CLAW!”

Regardless of Pratt’s Super Bowl hopes, plenty of fans and high-profile pals took to the comments section to weigh in on “The Claw.”

“Looks like a hairy toddler’s foot haha,” content creator Leigh McClendon wrote. “I’m gonna dream about the claw tonight, you just watch,” Twilight alum Taylor Lautner added. “Amputate! Trust me. Life is better with one, and you get great parking,” actor Kurt Yaeger (who himself is an amputee) joked.

“This is giving Andy from Parks and Rec, not Chris Pratt. Haha,” a top fan comment read.

It’s safe to say plenty of Seahawks are rooting for Pratt’s Super Bowl dreams to take flight… cracking ankle and all.