Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Engaged After 6-Year Romance

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have allegedly got engaged. According to inside source, the couple have been engaged for a whille.

“They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable,” the insider source said via Page Six. However, fans shouldn’t expect a wedding any time soon. “They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official.”

Additionally, sources say that the couple also sought and got the approval of Martin’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow. Reportedly, Paltrow and Johnson are good friends with Paltrow describing Johnson as “an adorable, wonderful person.”

Martin and Johnson first got together in 2017. However, their relationship hasn’t been without its challenges. The two briefly broke up in 2019 but got back together. In an interview, Johnson spoke about their relationship.

“We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private,” she said. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.

Johnson said that Martin can pick her up when she’s feeling down. She described a particular moment when she was going through a depressive episode.

Dakota Johnson on Relationship

“A few weeks ago, I was having a low day,” she said per Hello. “And my partner said to me, ‘Are you really struggling?’ and I said ‘No?'”

“And he said, ‘Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.’ As in Cats the music,” shecontinued. “So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it.”

Johnson also has previously discussed being a step mother to Martin’s children. She said that she loves Martin’s kids like the were her own.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” she said.

She said that she’s open to have her own kids as well. She said she’s gotten to the point where she considers it. Johnson is down for whatever life sends her ways. It sounds like the couple is making things official.

“I’ve gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything that life has to offer,” Johnson explained. “And especially being a woman, I’m like, ‘What a magical f–king thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience.’ If that’s meant to happen for me, I’m totally down for it.”