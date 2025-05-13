Chris Hemsworth Is Ripped for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ — Watch the Workout Video

Chris Hemsworth channeled his inner god of thunder, ditching his shirt to deliver a knockout performance on a punching bag.

Videos by Suggest

In a recent Instagram video, the Thor actor swapped his hammer for some MMA moves. The 41-year-old showed off his skills wearing nothing but short black shorts, sneakers, and an intense determination to teach that punching bag who’s boss.

The clip shows Hemsworth throwing punches, kicks, and knees mercilessly at the bag. His toned body is impossibly shredded, with his shoulders and arms sporting muscles atop of muscles.

The actor teased that the training was for his role in his next Marvel Cinematic Universe project, Avengers: Doomsday.

“A little Avengers pre-game warm up, coming in hot,” Hemsworth wrote alongside the footage.

Fans and Colleagues React to Chris Hemsworth Showing Off His MMA Skills

Of course, fans and colleagues alike couldn’t get enough of the beefcake showing off his pugilism skills. Folks raced to the comments to praise is physique and speculate on his next MCU apprearance.

“Is Thor taking on MMA fighting in the new Avengers?” one fan wondered. “Can’t wait for that reunion with Loki,” a second Marvel fan added.

“Your wife is the most secure woman on this planet and I admire the s*** out of her,” another fan joked.

“You whacking that nut!” actor pal Seth Rogen chimed in.

Meanwhile, some fans wanted to see Hemsworth test his mettle as a pugilist.

“We need to normalize celebrity boxing matches… Hemsworth vs [former Superman actor] Henry Cavill $100M,” they suggested. “Think ol mate needs to get the UFC cage. Def do some damage,” another onlooker agreed.

Hey, after Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul, anything seems possible…

Hemsworth, who has his own fitness brand called Centr, routinely gives fans behind-the-scenes glimpses of his workout routines. Boxing is clearly one of his favorite ways to stay in shape. Another video he posted last year shows him in the ring working the pads over with a trainer from Australia’s famous Fortune Gym.

“Thanks for the workout Justin! The knowledge from this man is incredible,” Hemsworth captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday is set to drop next year.