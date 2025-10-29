Chris Evans Will Play a Kidnapped Movie Star in His Next Movie

Chris Evans is taking a hard turn from his usual high-profile tough guy and superhero roles to play something a little closer to home… an actor.

Sacrifice is an upcoming action-adventure comedy film helmed by French director Romain Gavras and who co-wrote it with playwright Will Arbery.

In the comedy-action film, Evans plays a film star whose comeback tour takes an unexpected turn when a radical group kidnaps him and two others. Their plan? To save humanity by sacrificing three people (spoiler: it involves a volcano!).

According to IMDb, the cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Salma Hayek, Vincent Cassel, Sam Richardson, Charli XCX, and John Malkovich.

Why Chris Evans Jumped to Play a More Grounded Part

Evans, known for his superhero-packed résumé, jumped at the chance to trade spandex for something a bit more grounded. “What resonated with me was that he wasn’t an actor grappling with his industry,” Evans recently told Variety about playing an action star who’s crushing it professionally but unraveling personally. “He was an actor who, at face value, was doing really well. But when something unexpected happened — his father dying — it threw his sense of stability into a tailspin, and all of a sudden he became unrecognizable to himself.”

Enter Taylor-Joy’s Joan, a fierce radical leader with a touch of childlike faith, who shakes things up. “The second she comes crashing in, it felt like Joan was an allegorical representation of Mike’s soul. When your soul breaks through the noise to save you. It’s captivating.”

The story unfolds amidst a dazzling environmental summit gala, hosted by a billionaire (Cassel) who’s clearly skipped his “warmth” lessons, and his equally glamorous wife (Hayek). Also joining the party: Sam Richardson as Mike’s agent, John Malkovich as Joan’s dad, and Charli XCX and Ambika Mod, who deliver a climate change anthem (as “Mother Nature” and “Daughter Nature”) that, predictably, gets violently crashed by the radicals.

“There’s this yin and yang of drama and comedy in every scene, which is pretty reflective of life,” Evans added of the tone of the film.

Currently, Sacrifice is making the festival circuit and is expected to have a wide release in 2026.