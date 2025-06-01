the-heartfelt-reason-why-chris-evans-skipped-the-premiere-of-his-new-movie

Although his new film, Honey Don’t! premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Chris Evans said he missed the big event for a family celebration.

The former Marvel star took to his Instagram Story to reveal why he was noticeably absent from the premiere.

“I wish I could’ve been with my incredible cast and filmmakers at Cannes,” he stated. “But it was my mother’s 70th birthday and there are some things you just can’t miss!”

He then added, “Congrats, everyone!”

According to IMDb, Honey, Don’t! is a dark comedy about Honey O’Donahue (played by Margaret Qualley), who is a small-town private investigator. She delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious church.

Evans stars as the church’s Reverend Drew in the film. Aubrey Plaza, Lena Hall, Charlie Day, Lera Abova, and Don Swayze also star in Honey Don’t! The film will be released in theaters on August 22.

Chris Evans Previously Opened Up About Looking to His Mother For Advice

During a 2020 interview with Esquire, Chris Evans and his mother, Lisa Capuano, discussed how the actor once admitted that his “biggest fear was losing his anonymity” by taking on the famous Captain America role.

“He said, ‘I have a career now where I can do work I really like. I can walk my dog. Nobody bothers me. Nobody wants to talk to me. I can go wherever I want. And the idea of losing that is terrifying to me,'” Capuano quoted.

Capuano also revealed what she would tell her famous son when he called and asked for her advice. “[I said], ‘Look, you want to do acting work for the rest of your life? If you do this part, you will have opportunity. You’ll never have to worry about paying the rent. If you take the part, you just have to decide it’s not going to affect my life negatively – it will enable it.'”