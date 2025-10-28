chris-evans-and-wife-alba-baptista-have-big-baby-news-to-share

It’s official – former Marvel star Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

According to vital records from Massachusetts obtained by TMZ, the child was born at 1:27 p.m. on Oct. 24.

TMZ further reported rumors started circulating that the well-known private couple, who married in late 2023, was expecting their first child in June. A fan account tagged both Baptista and Evans in a Father’s Day tribute post.

Luiz Baptista, Alba’s father, wrote in the post’s comment section, “Many thanks, dear Chris. Your turn is coming!”

Chris Evans hasn’t posted on his social media accounts since early summer.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Evans and Baptista first met in Europe. “It was kind of love at first sight,” the insider said. They also pointed out that the couple got “serious very quickly.”

“He can’t wait to have a family,” the source continued. “He was just waiting for the right girl.”

Speaking about Baptista, the insider stated she is a “beautiful, smart, and just a good person.”

“She is involved in charity work and truly cares about doing good,” they pointed out. “She is a very positive and happy person. It’s rubbed off on him. It’s the best news that they are married.”

The insider then added, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

Chris Evans Previously Stated the ‘Title of Dad’ Is ‘An Exciting One’

During a 2024 interview with Access Hollywood, Chris Evans spoke about becoming a father someday.

“Yeah, I hope so,” he said. “Yeah, absolutely. The title of dad is an exciting one.”

During his 2022 PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive interview, Chris Evans said he “absolutely” wanted to settle down and have a family.

“I think declarations of love are great,” the Captain America star stated. “I love love. I’m a bit of a sap like that. I like being sentimental, I cry pretty easily. At a good song, nice sunset, yeah, my emotions are bubbling.”

When asked what he was looking forward to about becoming a dad, Evans said, “The tough questions, you know what I mean? I asked a lot of tough questions as a kid. ‘God made everything everything?’ ‘Is the color red to you the same as the color red to me?'”

He then added, “I was a high strung kid and emotional so I’m anticipating those questions to be loaded with a lot of anxiety. And I think [as a parent] not only can you give a good answer to the specific question, but the tools to navigate tough questions like that.”