Chip Taylor, ‘Wild Thing’ Legend and Brother of Jon Voight, Dead at 86

Chip Taylor, the prolific songwriter behind the 1960s hit “Wild Thing” and the younger brother of actor Jon Voight, has died at the age of 86.

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Taylor died Monday night in hospice care, according to a social media post by Grammy-winning producer Billy Vera. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

“RIP: Chip Taylor, my friend and songwriting mentor, last night in hospice,” Vera simply wrote. A flood of tributes from fans poured in.

Born James Wesley Voight in Yonkers, New York, Taylor built a decades-long career that extended far beyond his famous family connections, which also included niece Angelina Jolie.

He rose to prominence in 1966 when “Wild Thing,” recorded by the Troggs, became a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped define the garage rock era. Taylor later recalled that the song came together quickly, describing how he picked up his guitar and wrote it almost instantly after a request for new material.

Chip Taylor Did Much More Than Write The Iconic Rock Song

Chip Taylor followed that success with a string of enduring compositions. This included “Angel of the Morning,” which became a hit for Merrilee Rush and was later recorded by multiple artists. His catalog also included songs performed by major acts such as Willie Nelson, Janis Joplin, and the Hollies, cementing his reputation as a versatile and influential songwriter.

In addition to writing for others, Taylor released his own music and remained active as a performer for decades. He founded his independent label, Train Wreck Records, in 2007. He then earned induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016.

Outside of music, Taylor was known for his passion for blackjack, which he pursued at a near-professional level.

Tributes from fellow musicians and collaborators have begun to pour in. Many remember Taylor not only for his songwriting achievements but also for his storytelling and stage presence.

Taylor is survived by his children and grandchildren. His wife, Joan Carole Frey, died in 2025.