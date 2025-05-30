Child of ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Star Tia Carrere Comes Out as Transgender

Tia Carrere has shared that her son Jude, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Simon Wakelin, has come out as transgender.

Videos by Suggest

The 58-year-old Wayne’s World star recently revealed that she’s proud of her son’s major life change.

“He’s very matter-of-fact,” Carrere recently told PEOPLE of her 19-year-old son. “He knows who he is, and he’s very happy.” Carrere said she “did a good job” raising Jude, formerly Bianca Wakelin, and is proud of the person he has become.

“He’s such a sweetheart, he’s like the therapist to all the other kids,” the Lilo & Stitch star gushed. “When his friends go out drinking or partying too hard, he’s always the designated driver, that kind of caring friend you can always lean on.”

Tia Carrere Doesn’t Think Jude Will Follow Her Into Entertainment

Despite walking the red carpet at the recent Lilo & Stitch premiere, Carrere doesn’t think Jude will pursue a career in entertainment. “He’s his own person,” she insisted.

“He’s more introverted, so he definitely won’t go into acting or singing like I did,” Carrere added.

However, Jude has a keen interest in exploring other artistic forms.

“He’s a great artist,” his mother revealed. “I don’t know what he’ll do! Maybe become a doctor or work with animals. He’s working with animals right now.”

Carrere emphasized that Jude “doesn’t love the spotlight,” though he made an exception earlier this month, attending the world premiere of Lilo & Stitch at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Wearing a sharp all-black suit and a pink and white floral lei, he walked onto the red carpet with simple elegance.

Carrere, who played Mrs. Kekoa in the live-action remake of the animated film, missed the big night because she was filming in the Philippines. She also voiced Nani in the original 2002 Lilo & Stitch movie and the TV series that aired from 2003 to 2006.