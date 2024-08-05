chiefs-star-clyde-edwards-helaire-says-travis-kelce-helps-him-manage-his-ptsd

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce is going to the NFL Hall of Fame once he retires. He is widely regarded as the best tight end in NFL History. He also has the three Super Bowl rings to back it up.

But his myriad of accomplishments and wealth of talent on the field pales in comparison to how good of a teammate he is off of the field. Chiefs star running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire recently revealed that Kelce has been pivotal in helping him manage his PTSD.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Gives Major Shoutout to Travis Kelce

“It’s really just mentally just not being there and it’s one of those things where early on — like guys who kind of pay attention, Trav [Travis Kelce], Kadarius [Toney] at times, they can even — they’ll know like ahead of time like, ‘Okay, Clyde might not — he’s not laughing, he’s not giggling, he’s not himself,” Edwards-Helaire, 25, told reporters.

“[His teammates have said] We just got to make sure we are checking on him as the person, not to just be out here the energy giver, the laugher, [or] the guy that kind of keeps the locker room going.”

Chiefs Coach Says Travis Became ‘Different Man’ After Dating Swift

When Kelce went public with pop star Taylor Swift last fall there were people with mixed emotions. Swift is one of the most famous people in the world. So, of course, her being linked to the NFL, would be great for the publicity of the league.

But some people feared that she could become a distraction to Kansas City. But Chiefs defensive back coach, Dave Merritt, said Swift had a positive impact on the team. He also says that Kelce became a “different man,” because of her.

“She affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t in a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy. So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us,” Merritt said.