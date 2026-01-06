Chevy Chase Garners Backlash For Telling Documentary Director She’s “Not Bright”

Chevy Chase has been back in the news thanks to his new documentary, I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not. But as par for the course, the actor is drawing controversy.

During the film, Chase snapped at director Marina Zenovich, telling her that she’s not that bright. The exchange drew plenty of backlash online.

“I’m just trying to figure you out,” the director told the actor.

“No s—t,” Chase replied. “It’s not going to be easy for you.”

“Why is it not gonna be easy?” Zenovich then asked Chase.

“You’re not bright enough,” he snapped. “How’s that?”

Zenovich replied with a “woah.” But Chase followed up with a similar attitude, “Well, you asked. I know you’re not gonna put that on the air, and I hope not.”

Chevy Chase Speaks Out

“But my answer is, I’m complex, and I’m deep and I can be hurt easily,” he also continued. “And I react spontaneously to people who want to figure me out, as it were. As somebody who will hold up my guard, I’m not gonna let anybody figure me out, per se.”

As you can imagine, the internet roasted Chase over his diva behavior. Many thought the actor was out of line over the exchange.

“What an insufferable old goat,” one fan wrote on X.

“People for years said this man was an absolute a–hole. I see that now lol,” another also wrote.

And another wrote, “Calls the woman unintelligent before proceeding to show through his words and demeanor that he himself is definitely not a bright individual.”

It’s not the first time the actor has drawn backlash and also controversy. He infamously got fired from Community in 2013 for using a racial slur. Chase later apologized for the incident, but NBC let him go from the show.

In Hollywood, he’s allso garnered a reputation for being difficult behind the scenes.

“I don’t know what to say about the people who don’t like me, except f –k ’em,” he stated. “What can you say about something like that? I can’t say they’re misunderstanding me. Because maybe they’re not, by their standard. I just prefer to be liked, not disliked — like all of us.”