Cher Hilariously Fumbles At The GRAMMYs

Cher had a bit of a nightmare when presenting at the 2026 GRAMMYs. I suppose every live awards show is bound to have a slip-up somewhere, right?

Videos by Suggest

The superstar singer was at the GRAMMYs on February 1 to present an award. However, a hiccup seemed to throw her off-center. She had taken to the stage to announce the Record of the Year winner, but was surprised by an award of her own.

Before Cher could do her thing, Trevor Noah presented Cher with the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Cher had missed the ceremony for this award the previous day. So I suppose Noah took the chance while he had her to give her award over.

Receiving the award nudged her off-balance, as she hilariously left the stage after accepting the award. She had to be fetched back to do what she was there for in the first place, however: presenting the Record of the Year winner.

A little flustered, Cher then called out the winner, or, at least, she tried to. “And the Grammy goes to… Oh! They told me it was going to be on a prompter,” she said. “Oh, the Grammy goes to Luther Vandross. Oh Kendrick, no Kendrick Lamar!”

Cher Calls Out Late Musician Instead Of Winner At The GRAMMYs

Kendrick Lamar chuckled the confusion off as he stood up to accept the award. Cher could be seen mouthing “I’m so sorry” as she stepped aside to let Kendrick Lamar take the mic.

Kendrick Lamar’s winning track was “Luther,” a song inspired by the late Luther Vandross, who passed away in 2005. The song also featured SZA, who he’s collaborated with before. Most may recognize their combined talents from “All The Stars,” the track made for Marvel’s Black Panther in 2018.

The singer named Luther Vandross as one of his “favorite artists of all time,” and felt privileged to be able to sample Vandross and Cheryl Lynn’s rendition of “If This World Were Mine.”

“When we got that clearance, I promise you, we definitely all dropped a tear, because we know how much him and Cheryl Lynn poured into that record,” he said.