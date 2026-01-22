Chelsea Handler Slams NFL Legend for Being a ‘Total Dud’

Refusing to hold back her true thoughts, Chelsea Handler slammed NFL legend Tom Brady by referring to him as a “total dud.”

During an appearance on Sirius XM’s Page Six Radio earlier this month, the comedian didn’t think twice before letting her opinion about Brady be known while discussing his New Year’s run-in with Alix Earle.

“I have no interest in Tom Brady,” Chelsea Handler said about the NFL legend. “I don’t find him dynamic, hot, interesting, or fun.”

She further declared, “I find him so boring.”

Not quite done with her criticism, Handler said, “I think he’s a total dud. I couldn’t, I mean, so I don’t have any thoughts.”

Turning her attention to Earle, Handler said she didn’t know anything about the internet personality. Therefore, the connection between Earle and Brady didn’t appeal to her.

Handler then said she was not interested in men who seemed to care only about their appearance. “It’s nice for men like that to just have sex whenever they want with whomever they want,” she added.

Chelsea Handler’s Criticism Comes Just Days After Tom Brady Was Photographed With Alix Earle

Meanwhile, romance rumors have been circulating about Tom Brady and Alix Earle since they were photographed together at New Year’s Eve.

“Alix and Tom were together the entire night on New Year’s Eve partying at a party hosted by Palm Tree Crew in St. Barth,” a source shared with Us Weekly.

The insider said Brady and Earle met through mutual friends who were also in St. Barths. The duo had an “instant connection.”

“There was a lot of chemistry between them,” they pointed out.

The source further shared that Earle was “really into hanging out with Brady. However, she isn’t looking for “anything serious.”

She was recently in a relationship with Braxton Berrios.

“It’s nothing serious between her and Tom,” the insider said. “But they were together laughing, dancing and partying, enjoying themselves.”

The source also said Brady was “hesitant” about being seen in public with Earle. Despite his hesitation, the NFL legend did not leave her side.

“She’s just having fun right now and letting loose,” the insider added. “She has been in great spirits while on vacation and seems happy and ready to have fun again.”