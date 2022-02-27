Charlize Theron’s First Red Carpet Is A Far Cry From Her Latest

As Charlize Theron opens up about her experience on the set of Mad Mad: Fury Road and working with Tom Hardy, we thought this was a good opportunity to look back at the very beginning of Theron’s Hollywood career. Theron may be reflecting back on one of her most iconic roles of all time, but we’re more interested in seeing her before she became a household name. Her sense of style on the red carpet has undergone a drastic change, but her face has shockingly remained almost the exact same in the last 20 years.

Charlize Theron’s Amazing Transformation

With such a long career, it’s no surprise that Charlize Theron has changed up her appearance over the years. Though the South African-born actress is generally more recognizable as a blonde, she’s also experimented with darker hair colors that bring a new dimension to her face.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Charlize Theron attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

When she inevitably returns to her blonde roots, Theron embodies the classic Hollywood bombshell. That ever-enduring aesthetic is clearly visible in Theron’s red carpet styling choices over the years. Her long, dramatic gowns have been a staple of red carpet events for decades at this point, and we’re counting on her not stopping the trend any time soon.

Red Carpet Rebel

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for “Tully” nominee Charlize Theron arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

All eyes are on Charlize Theron from the moment her dramatic, floor-length skirts hit the red carpet and it’s not hard to see why. Theron favors gowns that pack a serious punch to the eyes, in the best way possible. Though she’s often seen in long gowns, that doesn’t mean they’re all the same.

HOLLYWOOD – MARCH 05: Actress Charlize Theron arrives to the 78th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on March 5, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

One of our favorite dresses Theron has rocked on the red carpet has to be the green Christian Dior dress she wore to the 78th Annual Academy Awards in 2006. There were several eye-popping elements to the gown, including the huge bow on Theron’s shoulder and the accents down near her hips, but Theron still kept the focus on herself thanks to her elegant bearing and show-stopper good looks.

The Epitome Of Hollywood Bombshell

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 29: Actor Stuart Townsend (L) and Best Actress winner For “Monster” Charlize Theron attend The 2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons Restaurant, February 29, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Another of our favorite Theron red carpet ensembles also includes a cameo from Theron’s past, her former partner Irish actor Stuart Townsend. The two were a couple from 2002 until 2009, so it was far from unusual to see them walk the red carpet as a unit. The romance came to an end, however, and a few years later in 2013, Theron began seeing fellow actor Sean Penn. That relationship ended two years later in 2015.

Theron’s Early Red Carpet Fit

South African actress Charlize Theron attends the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame Celebration Honouring John Williams and Garth Brooks, held at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, 23rd June 2000. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Since then, Theron has kept her focus on raising her two daughters, Jackson and August. Her acting career has continued to take flight, despite some on-set misadventures with Mad Max: Fury Road co-star Tom Hardy. Theron has come a long way, both professionally and stylistically, from her first red carpet. She was in a relationship with Third Eye Blind lead singer Stephan Jenkins and not yet a mother. She wouldn’t become a household name for a few more years, not til she starred in The Italian Job opposite Mark Wahlberg in 2003, though she was already steadily climbing the ladder.

Theron’s life was just beginning to change when she walked one of her first red carpet events in a casual white skirt and eye-catching red blouse. It’s a far cry from the designer frocks she’s become famous for wearing, but we can’t deny that it’s refreshing to see her looking so casual for once.

