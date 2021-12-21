‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith Looks Younger Than Her Son In Unbelievable New Pic

Jaclyn Smith just posted a picture of her and her son on Instagram, and somehow the 76-year-old stunner looks younger than her son, who is 39-years-old. It feels like one of those ‘glitch in the Matrix’ type moments. Truth is, she is a woman who takes care of herself and lives a healthy life, and that is reflected in her ageless appearance.

Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number

Smith is most well-known for her iconic run on the classic TV show, Charlie’s Angels. She played Kelly Garrett who was a no nonsense kind of gal who would kick you in the face if you harassed her. The show did a fantastic job at empowering female roles long before that became the norm in Hollywood.

While it may be common place to see women kicking butt in media now, there would be far less of that had this show not kicked the door open first in 1976. But the real kicker here is not the impact the show had. Rather, it’s the fact that Smith looks exactly the same as she did when the show first aired.

As stated prior, she also looks younger than her 39 year old son, which is frankly mind-blowing.

Ageless Angels

If this were the 1800’s, Smith would probably be accused of witchcraft, because aging in reverse seems like an impossible concept. But once you gaze upon the above photo, you realize that’s what she’s doing. Witchcraft? No. Aging backwards? Yes.

But the truth is, there is a lot more science around now about how we keep ourselves looking young and fit. From working out to drinking gallons of water a day to eating healthy, there are steps in place to assure you don’t age to look like yoda. Things like having a personal chef and a personal trainer can really help with all that stress as well.

And it’s pretty obvious Smith has taken those steps to ensure she keeps a healthy glow, which she clearly does.

