Charles Spencer Shares Amazing Throwback Of Princess Diana As A Toddler

Princess Diana was one of the most photographed people of the ’80s and ’90s, with paparazzi documenting her every move. Her brother, Charles Spencer, recently shared a previously unseen photo of a young Diana, delighting fans of the late princess.

Earl Spencer Shares ‘Snapshot Of Family Life’

Earl Spencer took to Instagram to post a picture of a newspaper clipping that showed Diana as a toddler, along with the rest of the family. “A snapshot of family life in 1966,” he captioned the picture.

The newspaper clipping’s caption reads, “As Charles empties sand over Diana’s car, the family look on with patient smiles.” In addition to Charles and Diana, their parents, Lord and Viscountess Althorp, and sisters Jane and Sarah are also pictured.

Fans loved the sweet throwback and took to the comment section to voice their opinions. “Awww it’s such a great picture…Simpler times,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Beautiful family photo love this shot. Thank you for sharing.”

“Did yr sister give you a whack when grownups weren’t looking? That’s what happened at my house,” someone else joked. Someone else commented on Diana’s resemblance to her granddaughter, Princess Charlotte: “Princess Diana’s smile looks like Charlotte.”

Charles Spencer’s Life

Spencer is the youngest member of the family, and he has been connected to the royal family long before Diana wed Prince Charles and became a princess. Earl Spencer’s godmother is Queen Elizabeth.

Spencer worked as an on-air correspondent with NBC News from 1986 to 1995 and has written several books about the Spencer family history and members of the royal family. He gained the title of Viscount Althorp after the death of his grandfather, then became Earl Spencer when his father died in 1992.

He and Diana were very close, and upon her death in 1997, Spencer criticized both the royal family and the press for their treatment of his sister and their role in her death. He also pushed for an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Diana’s infamous Panorama interview. The investigation was launched in 2020.

Diana has been gone for almost 25 years, but many around the world still mourn her passing and remember the princess fondly. Spencer’s throwback post of Diana was a wonderful way to remember her.

