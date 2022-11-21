Princess Diana’s Brother Gives Matthew Perry A Shoutout For His Book

Matthew Perry is receiving lots of praise for his new memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big, Terrible Thing from fans and critics alike. One high-profile fan of the book? Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer and brother to the late Princess Diana.

Perry’s Book Details Addiction Struggles And Near-Death Experience

Perry published Friends, Lovers, and the Big, Terrible Thing earlier this year, impressing readers with his candid accounts of drug and alcohol abuse, as well as his steps to overcome his addictions.

The actor began drinking heavily at 24, when he became an overnight sensation on Friends. At his lowest point, Perry was taking 55 Vicodin a day, in addition to his alcohol abuse. He entered rehab around 15 times over the years, but it took a serious health scare to help him get sober.

Perry almost died in 2018 when his colon burst due to his heavy drug use. He spent two months in a coma and five months in the hospital recovering. He is now sober.

According to the Daily Mail, Perry said this about his hopes for the book’s impact: “I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again … the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people.”

“I think they’ll be surprised at how bad it got at certain times and how close to dying I came,” he continued. “I’m grateful to be alive, that’s for sure. And that gives me the possibility to do anything.”

Charles Spencer Praises Perry’s ‘Beyond Brave’ Book

In a recent tweet, Perry celebrated the success of the book, writing, “Wow- a dream come true! Thank you all so much for making #FriendsLoversBook #1 on the @nytimes bestseller list. Feeling grateful and humbled for all of the love you have given my memoir and am happy to hear my words resonated with you.”

Spencer, an author of historical books, quoted Perry’s tweet with some compliments for the actor.

Just finished listening to this truly excellent book by @MatthewPerry – startling in its candour, beautifully put together, & beyond brave. Now he’s been in the no. 1 TV series, a no. 1 box office hit, & written a no. 1 bestseller. That’s 3 in the eye for the demons he’s faced. https://t.co/aCrxUftoJM — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) November 17, 2022

Spencer’s tweet about Perry’s book makes him just one more admirer of the Friends star. His memoir is inspiring people around the world, whether they themselves are struggling with addiction or are facing some other challenge.

