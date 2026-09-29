Charles Kelley of Lady A Reveals Devastating Health Diagnosis

Charles Kelley, member of the country trio Lady A, recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer at the age of 45.

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Kelley made the announcement via a video on Instagram alongside his wife Cassie. He explained that after having several rib fractures, his doctor ordered a series of different blood tests.

“One of the last blood tests we did, they found a blood cancer in there called multiple myeloma,” he said. “It’s rare. But I’m young, I feel healthy, and the treatments, I will say, have just come so far even in the past five years, that even the life expectancy far exceeds what it used to be.”

Kelley shared that he has a friend who was diagnosed with cancer two months before him, and watching her journey “really helped” with his own.

“We wanted to let you all know what was going on, and we’re gonna get through it.”

Kelley assured fans that “right now, I feel great.” During his first six months of treatment, Lady A will release a new album and embark on a small Christmas tour, but he won’t slow down.

“I think physically I will feel like myself. I’ll have tough days, but I want to keep working,” he said. Insisting that he do things on his terms, he needs “to be happy and doing what I love to do and spending and soaking up as much time with my family as I can as well.”

“I’ll try to let you in when I feel like it’s appropriate throughout the journey and it’s just another hurdle and I feel confident that we’re gonna get through it.”

Cassie Kelley added that she was “thankful for a great care team” and the “really great doctors” in Nashville.

Both of Kelley’s Lady A bandmates showed him love. “The strongest duo right there! Love y’all so much! You’ve got this! ❤️,” Hillary Scott wrote. Dave Haywood added, “Covering you in prayer brother. Love y’all. We’re all here for you!”

The official Lady A Instagram account also commented, writing “We love you, Charles ❤️”

“Sending you both nothing but love and strength ❤️,” singer Richard Marx wrote.