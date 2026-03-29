Channing Tatum Shares Health Update After Hospitalization: ‘Been Up and Down Mentally’

Channing Tatum gave fans a candid health update following his hospitalization and shoulder surgery, admitting the ordeal has been tough.

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Last month, the beloved Magic Mike star revealed he’d needed surgery on a separated shoulder, complete with a screw. Now, he’s letting the world know how the procedure went and how well he’s healing.

“What’s up, everybody? Just a little update,” the Blink Twice actor said in a selfie-style video filmed outdoors.

Shirtless and sporting a pink beanie, the 45-year-old nodded toward a modest scar on his left shoulder.

“I don’t know if you can see that or not, but the scar is actually healing up pretty nice, getting some mobility back,” Tatum continued. It’s atrophied so much, though, I feel like a toddler in the gym. Good news is, though, doctor finally gave me the green light, so I can train. So it’s a good day.”

Channing Tatum on His Surgery: ‘This Has Been a Rough One’

However, Tatum admitted the experience had taken a lot out of him.

“Family, this has been a rough one,” a somber Tatum confessed. “I’ve been mentally up and down in my head more than I think I’ve ever been in my life.”

That said, getting the clearance to return to the gym seems to have lifted the Avengers: Doomsday actor’s spirits.

“But it’s a beautiful day. Today, I’ve gotten to train, so I’ll give you guys some updates along the way, but I got six weeks until the next film. It’s gonna be a grind. Wish me some luck. Have a good weekend.”

“This one has been the lowest of the lows,” Tatum added in the caption to the March 28 post. “But starting to come out the other side. Feeling better than I have in months mentally. 6 weeks till we start the isle of Mann TT motorcycle love story. So let the grind begin.”

The upcoming film, tentatively titled The Isle of Man Tourist Trophy Race, stars Tatum and is directed by Reid Carolin (Dog). Carolin also wrote the script with Jason Keller and Bryan Johnson.

Although the cause of the injury is unclear, Tatum is known for performing his own stunts and undergoing grueling training for his roles.

Last fall, Tatum told Variety he injured himself while shooting Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release in December. He arrived at the interview limping, and due to the leg injury, his stunt double handled many of his heavier scenes while Tatum underwent intensive physical therapy.

“It’s not about the pain I feel in the moment,” Tatum said of his onset injury at the time. “It’s knowing I can’t take this back. And now I know what the next six months of my life will be like … I just hate getting old. In my mind, I’m literally still 30 years old — 26, if I’m honest.”







