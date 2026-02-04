Channing Tatum Hospitalized for Surgery: ‘Another Challenge’

Channing Tatum has undergone surgery, sharing harrowing hospital photos of his before and after X-rays.

On Feb. 3, Tatum posted a photo on Instagram from his hospital bed, preparing for surgery on a separated shoulder. In the black-and-white image, the 45-year-old is shown lying in bed, wearing a hospital gown and cap.

“Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it,” the Blink Twice actor wrote.

Tatum got some love from his girlfriend, Inka Williams, who chimed in with, “Big bad wolf 🤍 we got disss.”

“You got this. Overcoming obstacles is your superpower. Sending you so much love and thinking of you always. Speedy recovery,” a top fan comment read.

Channing Tatum Shares X-Rays From Before and After His Surgery

The Magic Mike star later explained the reason for his hospital stay on his Instagram Stories.

In the first post, Tatum shared an X-ray of his shoulder, clearly showing two broken bones. “Separated shoulder,” he wrote, followed by a second image of the same area after surgery.

“Screwed shoulder. Yay,” he captioned the follow-up X-ray, which showed a large screw holding his bones together.

While it’s unclear exactly how Tatum sustained the injury, he has a long history of performing his own stunts and following grueling training regimens. Who knows. It’s possible the intensity of preparing for his role as Gambit in the upcoming MCU film, Avengers: Doomsday, led to the mishap.

Indeed, last fall, Tatum told Variety he had injured himself while shooting Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to drop in December. The outlet reported that Tatum arrived at the interview limping, with his double handling many of his heavier scenes due to a leg injury requiring intensive physical therapy.

“We had tons more shooting,” Tatum told Variety, hinting at a “big fight” scene with costar Robert Downey Jr.

“It’s not about the pain I feel in the moment,” Tatum added of his onset injury. “It’s knowing I can’t take this back. And now I know what the next six months of my life will be like … I just hate getting old. In my mind, I’m literally still 30 years old — 26, if I’m honest.”