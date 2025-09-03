channing-tatum-makes-rare-comment-about-his-divorce-from-jenna-dewan

In a rare moment, Channing Tatum opens up about the “painful” downfall of his marriage to Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan.

During a recent interview with Variety, Tatum spoke about the split and how it impacted him and Dewan’s daughter, Everly, 12.

“It’s in the past. But it’s really tough not to have your daughter half the time,” he explained. “I wish I could just have her all the time.”

Tatum and Dewan first met on the set of their 2006 film Step Up and married in 2009. They welcomed their daughter in 2013. Dewan filed for divorce from Tatum in 2018.

The former couple finalized their divorce in September 2024, six years after they announced their separation. The process stalled for a bit due to the duo disputing over Tatum’s Magic Mike profits, which he earned while married to Dewan.

Despite the divorce woes, Channing Tatum said he and Jenna Dewan are “good now.”

“It was a painful break to have that fall apart,” he pointed out about the marriage. “Especially being so young. We tried to keep it together, tried for a year and a half, but we knew it was…. Not to go into all that.”

Tatum then spoke about how therapy helped him through the split. “I don’t care how you grew up! I think everybody needs therapy.”

The duo has since moved on from the marriage, with Tatum currently dating model Inka Williams. He previously dated Zoë Kravitz for three years before breaking up in late 2024. The actor also dated Jessie J shortly after his split from Dewan.

Dewan is presently engaged to Steve Kazee. They share two children, Callum, 5, and Rhiannon, 1.

Jenna Dewan Once Said She Was ‘Gutted’ Over Her Split From Channing Tatum

In an October 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Jenna Dewan reflected on her feelings after filing for divorce from Channing Tatum.

“I always say no one gets married to hopefully get divorced,” she explained. “People grow and they change, and sometimes they don’t grow and change together. So it wasn’t an overnight thing that happened. There was no one event. I think it was just a slow realization that we wanted different things.”

Dewan further admitted that she was “gutted” following the split. “It was so difficult for me,” she said. “It was the loss of an idealistic future for myself and my life. What does that now look like for me? Where do I begin? I met him when I was 24, I didn’t know life without Chan.”

She then added that she relied on friends and family to get her through the split. “I’m grateful that I now am at a place where I understand myself and what I want, and I’m happy about this next chapter. I’m in a place of joy.”