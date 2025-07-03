channing-tatum-considering-marriage-and-kids-with-new-girlfriend.

Magic Mike actor Channing Tatum is reportedly smitten with his latest girlfriend, with an insider claiming he’s hearing wedding bells.

Tatum, 45, appears to be envisioning quite a future with 25-year-old Australian model Inka Williams, an alleged insider recently told Life & Style.

“Channing wanted to have more kids with Jenna [Dewan] before they broke up, and then with Zoë [Kravitz] it was something he was pushing for. Unfortunately, they weren’t on the same page, and he had to give up that dream of having a family with her,” the dished to Life & Style.

Indeed, it seems Taum wants to build on his legacy by bringing more children into the world with his new flame.

“But he’s fallen in love again and has been saying Inka is wife material,” the source added. “He’s also back to talking about making babies. He wants at least one more, if not two more, kids. And apparently, Inka wants the same thing and is very open to taking the next step with him.”

Channing Tatum’s New Girlfriend Reportedly Craves Commitment From the Actor

However, the insider claims Williams won’t be content simply being a baby momma. She needs the bling to make it official, first.

“She’s not going to be rushed into anything until he makes his commitment and intention clear,” the insider insisted.

That said, it seems the Blink Twice star is on the same page as his model girlfriend.

“Channing is fine with that, he wants the same thing and to have a very traditional life in L.A. together so that he can see his daughter Everly as much as possible, too,” the insider claimed.

However, the insider told Life & Style that Tatum’s friends seem to think he should slow his roll.

“People around him are a little worried by how fast he’s moving,” the insider told the outlet, adding that the actor is “not the type to listen to what his friends think, he follows his heart.”

Per Life & Style, Tatum and Williams were first spotted together in February at pre-Oscar events. Their relationship gained attention for its timing, just months after Tatum and Kravitz ended their engagement in October 2024, and for their 20-year age gap.

However, the duo doesn’t seem to be sweating it, publicly showing off their love. The next month, Williams wished the Hollywood hunk a happy birthday on Instagram.