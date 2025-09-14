chance-the-rapper-offers-rare-comments-about-his-divorce

Months after his divorce from Kirsten Corley was finalized, Chance the Rapper made rare comments about the split.

During his appearance on the Rory & Mal podcast last month, Chance the Rapper spoke out about how his children, Kensli, 9, and Marli, 5, are adjusting to the new co-parenting arrangement.

“The reality of it is everybody deals with their family different,” he explained. “The family I come from is very, very close. It’s very important for us and for her and her family for us to be tight. So we still travel together, we still family forever. It’s just a different format of it.”

However, the two-time The Voice coach admitted that the change in his family’s dynamics hasn’t been a walk in the park. “I ain’t gonna act like it’s not tough,” he pointed out. “I ain’t gonna act like it’s perfect and we shook hands and dipped. It’s weird. I think the toughness is that it’s a reality. I think that’s the toughest part.”

“You might feel like you’re over it and you’re not over it,” he continued. “Or you might be used to a certain pattern of operating, and because it doesn’t work like that, you have to allow yourself grace to deal with that and operate in reality.”

Chance the Rapper Says He and His Ex-Wife Have Done a Good Job Navigating Through the Divorce

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper spoke about how he and Kirsten have been navigating through the divorce.

“We try and always remember the importance of supporting each other, loving each other – not just for the sake of our kids, but for the sake of each other’s sanity.”

The former couple met when they were just nine years old and were married in 2019. Chance the Rapper stated he and Kirsten still see each other “at least every other week” because of their daughters.

“It’s the rest of your life you will be connected,” he said. “No matter what, emotionally, to this being. Y’all in a Venn diagram. Y’all both connected to the same thing.”

The musician also said he was happy that he and his ex are on the same page about the relationship they have following the divorce.

“I’m not saying we the most emotionally mature people,” he pointed out. “But we both at least have that vantage point that allows u to never go too far in any direction. And I’m grateful that I got somebody that is like that.”