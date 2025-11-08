Celebrity Weds Musician She’s Known for 2 Weeks in Las Vegas Ceremony

An Australian TikTok celebrity has left fans speechless after tying the knot in Vegas with a man she met just two weeks earlier.

Videos by Suggest

Kimberley Summer Hartley, known as Veruca Salt to her over 2 million followers, shocked social media after finding her forever person after a grand courtship of 14 days.

The 26-year-old, who, according to AU News, lost her one-month-old son, Cash, to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) last year, made the surprising announcement last weekend. She posted a video to TikTok titled “GRWM [internet speak for “Get Ready With Me”] to marry a man I met 2 weeks ago.”

Soon after, the TikTok star shared photos of herself and the man—musician @digiipremium—at the Little White Wedding Chapel.

“I know this is crazy, but it’s fun, isn’t it?” Hartley quipped in a two-minute clip of her getting glammed up for her spur-of-the-moment nuptials.

The internet celebrity announced she was getting hitched in Vegas while doing her makeup and munching on potato chips. (Image via TikTok/ @VerucaSalt444)

“I met my man on the 28th of September, and today is October 12. Y’all do the math on that one,” she added.

Internet Celebrity Insisted She and Her Groom ‘Really Liked Each Other’ Ahead of Vegas Wedding

Indeed, the social media star, known for calling out other influencers on TikTok and being unapologetically honest, had some deep thoughts about their whirlwind courtship.

For instance, she shared that they “really liked each other” from the moment they met.

“There’s just a feeling in me that this is the path I’m supposed to take,” she insisted in the clip as she munched on chips. She added that her mom, undoubtedly over the moon, had hopped on a plane to witness the not-so-secret “surprise” wedding.

Meanwhile, the social media personality’s followers had mixed reactions to the big news in the comments section of her Instagram post announcing the Vegas wedding.

“Omg congratulations beautiful,” read one top comment, with many echoing the sentiment.

However, not everyone was so positive.

“I smell a divorce coming in 6 months,” one jaded hater of true love wrote. “Divorce in 4 weeks,” another onlooker added.

Despite the quick courtship and wedding turnaround, Hartley claimed she was confident in her decision to wed the musician.

“When you know, you know,” she said in the video.